Iran's Army Commander-in-Chief Warns of Tougher Response to Hostile Actions

Iran's Army Commander-in-Chief, Major General Amir Hatami, has warned that any renewed hostile actions against the country will be met with a tougher response, following what Tehran described as repeated violations of a ceasefire by Israel.

Iran 's Army Commander-in-Chief, Major General Amir Hatami, has warned that any renewed hostile actions against the country will be met with a tougher response , following what Tehran described as repeated violations of a ceasefire by Israel.

In a message marking 100 days of what he called the Iranian nation's resistance and steadfastness, Hatami accused the 'Zionist regime' of failing to honor ceasefire commitments and said responsibility for its actions ultimately rests with the United States. According to Iran's state-run news agency IRNA, Hatami said recent developments showed that Israel was 'by no means committed to any ceasefire or agreement.

' The army chief claimed that while mediators were present in Iran for talks, the opposing side once again demonstrated its unwillingness to adhere to ceasefire arrangements. Addressing the Iranian people, Hatami said public participation and support had strengthened the morale of the country's armed forces. He stated that the nation's presence and solidarity had given fresh energy to military personnel tasked with defending Iran's sovereignty and security.

'Your sons and brothers in the defensive ranks are ready to fight until their last drop of blood and sacrifice their lives for the pride and independence of Iran,' he said. The Iranian commander described the past 100 days as a symbol of national unity and resilience. He said the period reflected the Iranian people's determination to defend the country's independence, territorial integrity, dignity, and security.

In one of the strongest parts of his message, Hatami said Iran holds the United States responsible for what he described as Israeli aggression. He warned that the Iranian military remains fully prepared and that any future attacks or violations would trigger a harsher response.

'Responsibility for the aggression of the Zionist regime rests with the United States,' he said, adding that Iran's measures would become 'more severe' if hostile actions were repeated





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Iran Army Commander-In-Chief Hostile Actions Tougher Response Ceasefire Violations Zionist Regime United States Israeli Aggression National Unity Resilience Defending Iran's Sovereignty Aggression Violations Harsher Response Responsibility Aggression Of The Zionist Regime Iran's Measures More Severe

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