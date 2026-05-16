Iran-US Talks: Minister Meets Iranian Counterpart, Discusses Relations, Regional Security

Iranian Minister Meets US Counterpart, Discusses Relations, Regional Security

ایران امریکا مذاکرات کے پیش نظر وزیر داخلہ محسن نقوی دو روزہ غیر سرکاری دورے پر تہران پہنچے جہاں اُن کا استقبال ایرانی ہم منصب نے کیا۔ ایران کے سرکاری میڈیا کے مطابق محسن نقوی اور ایرانی ہم منصب کے دوران ملاقات ہوئی جس میں دونوں ممالک کے تعلقات اور امن مذاکرات کی بحالی کے امکانات پر گفتگوکی گئی۔محسن نقوی در چارچوب تلاش‌های مستمر پاکستان برای تسهیل گفتگوها و ترویج صلح منطقه‌ای، در سفر رسمی دو روزه وارد جمهوری اسلامی ایران شدٹرمپ کے دورے کے بعد چین نے ایران سے تعلقات میں ’احتیاط‘ شروع کر دی ہے، امریکی مندوبسرکاری میڈیا کے مطابق باہمی دلچسپی کے امور، علاقائی امن اور خطے کی تازہ صورت حال پر گفتگو بھی کی گئی جبکہ ایرانی وزیرداخلہ نے علاقائی امن واستحکام کے لیے پاکستان کے تعمیری کردار کی تعریف کی۔ایران کے سرکاری میڈیا کے مطابق ایرانی وزیر داخلہ نے امریکا کے ساتھ جاری تنازع کے حل کیلیے فیلڈ مارشل کی کاوشوں کو بھی سراہا۔جلد ہڑتال کی کال دیں گے، ملک بھر میں شٹرڈاؤن ہوگا، امیر جماعت اسلامیگورنر خیبرپختونخوا کا وزیراعلیٰ سہیل آفریدی سے رابطہ، لاک ڈاؤن ختم کرنے کی تجوی.

ایران امریکا مذاکرات کے پیش نظر وزیر داخلہ محسن نقوی دو روزہ غیر سرکاری دورے پر تہران پہنچے جہاں اُن کا استقبال ایرانی ہم منصب نے کیا۔ ایران کے سرکاری میڈیا کے مطابق محسن نقوی اور ایرانی ہم منصب کے دوران ملاقات ہوئی جس میں دونوں ممالک کے تعلقات اور امن مذاکرات کی بحالی کے امکانات پر گفتگوکی گئی۔محسن نقوی در چارچوب تلاش‌های مستمر پاکستان برای تسهیل گفتگوها و ترویج صلح منطقه‌ای، در سفر رسمی دو روزه وارد جمهوری اسلامی ایران شدٹرمپ کے دورے کے بعد چین نے ایران سے تعلقات میں ’احتیاط‘ شروع کر دی ہے، امریکی مندوبسرکاری میڈیا کے مطابق باہمی دلچسپی کے امور، علاقائی امن اور خطے کی تازہ صورت حال پر گفتگو بھی کی گئی جبکہ ایرانی وزیرداخلہ نے علاقائی امن واستحکام کے لیے پاکستان کے تعمیری کردار کی تعریف کی۔ایران کے سرکاری میڈیا کے مطابق ایرانی وزیر داخلہ نے امریکا کے ساتھ جاری تنازع کے حل کیلیے فیلڈ مارشل کی کاوشوں کو بھی سراہا۔جلد ہڑتال کی کال دیں گے، ملک بھر میں شٹرڈاؤن ہوگا، امیر جماعت اسلامیگورنر خیبرپختونخوا کا وزیراعلیٰ سہیل آفریدی سے رابطہ، لاک ڈاؤن ختم کرنے کی تجوی





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Iran-US Talks Minister Meets Discusses Relations Regional Security China-Iran Relations Pakistani Role In Peace Process Iranian Minister US-Iran Tensions Field Marshal Efforts Protests And Shutdown

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