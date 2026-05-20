Islamabad's Statement on US-Iran Peace Talks and Drone Attacks

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Tehran for high-level talks with Iranian leaders regarding the ongoing US-Iran peace negotiations and the recent drone attacks on the UAE's Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

'''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''',.

'''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''',





DunyaNews / 🏆 1. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pakistan Iran US-Iran Negotiations Drone Attacks Barakah Nuclear Power Plant UAE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran responds to latest US peace offer amid ongoing talksAbb Takk News

Read more »

Pakistan 'shares' revised Iranian peace proposal with USPakistan shares Iran’s revised Middle East peace proposal with the US as talks remain stalled, Reuters reports.

Read more »

Pakistan 'shares' revised Iranian peace proposal with USPakistan shares Iran’s revised Middle East peace proposal with the US as talks remain stalled, Reuters reports.

Read more »

Qatar reiterates backing Pakistan’s mediation efforts in US-Iran tensionsQatar’s PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani backs Pakistan’s mediation efforts aimed at easing US-Iran tensions and promoting regional peace.

Read more »

US President Trump, media bias, and Pakistan's role in Iran-US peace talksUS President Donald Trump expressed disappointment over Iran's response to American proposals, saying his patience regarding Iran is now close to running out. Earlier, he claimed certain American media outlets were showing bias in their coverage related to Iran. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi spent the third consecutive day in Tehran amid the stalled Iran-US peace talks.

Read more »

Trump says Iran strike paused as talks show progressDonald Trump says he paused a planned Iran attack after a peace proposal, as Pakistan mediates stalled nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran.

Read more »