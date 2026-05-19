Islamabad court sentences Umar Hayat to death in the murder of Sana Yousuf, TikTok star

Pakistani court sentences Umar Hayat to death for the murder of TikTok star Sana Yousuf. The case has sparked outrage and debate about women's safety online. Umar Hayat had confessed to shooting Sana Yousuf after rejecting her 'offers of friendship' and stealing her phone. Sana had built a strong online following, with half a million Instagram followers and over two million TikTok followers.

An Islamabad court has sentenced Umar Hayat to death in the murder case of TikTok star Sana Yousuf, sparking outrage across Pakistan and reigniting discussions about women's safety online.

Umar Hayat had confessed to shooting Sana Yousuf after she rejected his 'offers of friendship.

' Sana had built a strong online following, with half a million Instagram followers and over two million TikTok followers. Sana's killing triggered a broader debate about the treatment of women online, particularly as a result of some social media comments blaming her.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on May 27, marking the end of Ramadan





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Media Individual Accused Umar Hayat Convict Umar Hayat Tiktok Star Sana Yousuf Murder Case Sana Yousuf Islamabad Court Local District And Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka Additional District And Sessions Judge Afzal M Social Media Controversy Online Safety Online Debate Social Media Blame Islamabad Pakistan Eid-Ul-Azha Ramadan

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