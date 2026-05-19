Israeli Official Killed in Lebanon Conflict

According to an international news agency, a spokesman for the Israeli military has confirmed the death of a 27-year-old officer named Yaitmar Basser, who served as a deputy company commander in the 551st Brigade of the 7008th Battalion, deployed to Lebanon to conduct operations against Hezbollah. The spokesman further stated that eight Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ceasefire began in the Southern Lebanon region, and 21 have been reported killed in total since April. It should be noted that the conflict between Israel and Lebanon, which started after the ceasefire was brokered by the United States, is still ongoing. Lebanon has also blamed Israel for violating the ceasefire by launching the incident of the American Embassy in Bagdad.

عالمی خبر رساں ادارے کے مطابق ترجمان اسرائیلی فوج نے تصدیق کی ہے کہ جنوبی لبنان میں حزب اللہ کے ساتھ جھڑپوں کے دوران اسرائیلی آفیسر 27 سالہ ایتمار ساپر ہلاک ہوگئے۔ ترجمان اسرائیلی فوج نے مزید بتایا کہ مارے گئے آفیسر 551 ویں بریگیڈ کی 7008 ویں بٹالین میں ڈپٹی کمپنی کمانڈر کے طور پر خدمات انجام دے رہے تھے جو لبنان میں حزب اللہ کے خلاف آپریشن پر مامور تھے۔ ترجمان اسرائیلی فوج نے مزید بتایا کہ جنوبی لبنان میں جنگ بندی کے آغاز کے بعد سے اب تک وہاں 8 اسرائیلی فوجی ہلاک ہوچکے ہیں جب کہ اپریل سے اب تک مجموعی طور پر 21 اسرائیلی فوجیوں کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق کی جاچکی ہے۔ واضح رہے کہ اسرائیل اور لبنان کے درمیان امریکا کی ثالثی میں جنگ بندی کے باوجود حزب اللہ کے ساتھ جھڑپوں کا سلسلہ جاری ہے۔ لبنان نے اسرائیل پر سیزفائر کی خلاف ورزی کا الزام عائد کیا۔ امریکی مسجد حملہ; شہید سیکیورٹی گارڈ بچوں کے محافظ قرار؛ فنڈ ریزنگ میں لاکھوں ڈالرز جمع اور حالات حاضرہ سے متعلق پاکستان کی سب سے زیادہ وزٹ کی جانے والی ویب سائٹ ہے۔ اس ویب سائٹ پر شائع شدہ تمام مواد کے جملہ حقوق بحق ایکسپریس ٹی وی میڈیا گروپ محفوظ ہیں.

عالمی خبر رساں ادارے کے مطابق ترجمان اسرائیلی فوج نے تصدیق کی ہے کہ جنوبی لبنان میں حزب اللہ کے ساتھ جھڑپوں کے دوران اسرائیلی آفیسر 27 سالہ ایتمار ساپر ہلاک ہوگئے۔ ترجمان اسرائیلی فوج نے مزید بتایا کہ مارے گئے آفیسر 551 ویں بریگیڈ کی 7008 ویں بٹالین میں ڈپٹی کمپنی کمانڈر کے طور پر خدمات انجام دے رہے تھے جو لبنان میں حزب اللہ کے خلاف آپریشن پر مامور تھے۔ ترجمان اسرائیلی فوج نے مزید بتایا کہ جنوبی لبنان میں جنگ بندی کے آغاز کے بعد سے اب تک وہاں 8 اسرائیلی فوجی ہلاک ہوچکے ہیں جب کہ اپریل سے اب تک مجموعی طور پر 21 اسرائیلی فوجیوں کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق کی جاچکی ہے۔ واضح رہے کہ اسرائیل اور لبنان کے درمیان امریکا کی ثالثی میں جنگ بندی کے باوجود حزب اللہ کے ساتھ جھڑپوں کا سلسلہ جاری ہے۔ لبنان نے اسرائیل پر سیزفائر کی خلاف ورزی کا الزام عائد کیا۔ امریکی مسجد حملہ; شہید سیکیورٹی گارڈ بچوں کے محافظ قرار؛ فنڈ ریزنگ میں لاکھوں ڈالرز جمع اور حالات حاضرہ سے متعلق پاکستان کی سب سے زیادہ وزٹ کی جانے والی ویب سائٹ ہے۔ اس ویب سائٹ پر شائع شدہ تمام مواد کے جملہ حقوق بحق ایکسپریس ٹی وی میڈیا گروپ محفوظ ہیں





ExpressNewsPK / 🏆 13. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Military Israeli Official Killed Lebanon Conflict Hezbollah Ceasefire Violations American Embassy Attack

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Strikes Kill Seven in Lebanon, Including Commander, Despite CeasefireIsraeli military strikes killed seven people in Lebanon on Sunday, including an Islamic Jihad commander, reported a Lebanese official. The health ministry mentioned three people killed in Tayr Felsay and two killed in Tayr Debba, including children. An Israeli missile strike in Baalbek, east Lebanon, killed an Islamic Jihad commander and his 17-year-old daughter. Despite the fragile ceasefire, Israel continues to strike in southern Lebanon and issues frequent evacuation warnings.

Read more »

ایران پر نئے حملے کی تیاری؟ متعدد امریکی کارگو طیارے اسلحہ لے کر اسرائیل پہنچ گئےUS Cargo Planes Deliver Ammunition to Israel Amid Fears of Renewed Iran Conflict

Read more »

5 Dacoits Killed In Police Encounters In Pattoki And Chunian, Police Agents Also KilledFive dacoits were killed during police encounters in Pattoki and Chunian. Two dacoits were killed during an encounter on Chunian Road in Pattoki and three dacoits were killed during another encounter near Kot Gama in Chunian. All the dacoits were wanted by the police as various criminal cases were registered against them in different police stations of Kasur and neighbouring areas.

Read more »

Global Sumud Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli ForcesThe Global Sumud Flotilla, a group that aims to deliver aid to Gaza by boat, has faced interception by Israeli military forces in international waters on three separate occasions. Israeli forces have boarded and confiscated ten of their boats, with contact lost with 23 other vessels in the flotilla. The Israeli government has called on the participants to cease the flotilla, citing safety concerns.

Read more »

Israel intercepts Gaza-bound aid flotilla, organisers say activists 'abducted'Israeli forces intercepted a Gaza-bound aid flotilla on Monday after it sailed from Turkey last week, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denouncing the

Read more »

Lebanon president says he will 'do the impossible' to stop war with IsraelLebanese President Joseph Aoun said Monday he was ready to

Read more »