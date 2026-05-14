Israel Intensifies Strikes on Lebanon, Killing 22, Including 8 Children

Lebanon's health ministry reported that 22 people, including eight children, were killed on Wednesday as Israel intensified strikes on the country. Israeli airstrikes hit around 40 locations in Lebanon's south and east, and several deadly raids occurred in south Lebanon. The fresh raids came on the eve of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in Washington, brokered by the United States. Hezbollah remains strongly opposed to the move.

Lebanon 's health ministry reported that 22 people, including eight children , were killed on Wednesday as Israel intensified strikes on the country. Israel i air strikes hit around 40 locations in Lebanon 's south and east, and several deadly raids occurred in south Lebanon .

The fresh raids came on the eve of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in Washington, brokered by the United States. Hezbollah remains strongly opposed to the move. The health ministry reported that 10 people, including six children, were killed in strikes on three south Lebanon villages. The ministry also reported four more people killed in strikes on four cars in south Lebanon's Tyre district and Sidon.

Since the ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump on April 16, Israeli strikes have killed more than 400 people in Lebanon. The head of Lebanon's National Council for Scientific Research said more than 10,000 homes had been damaged or destroyed since the truce began. Israeli soldiers are operating inside an Israeli-declared 'yellow line' and have struck Hezbollah infrastructure, weapons storage facilities, and rocket launchers in south Lebanon.

Hezbollah claimed several attacks on Israeli troops and said its fighters clashed with Israeli forces. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon expressed concern about the activities of Hezbollah fighters and Israeli soldiers near UN positions in south Lebanon. Beirut asked Washington to pressure Israel to halt its strikes ahead of the talks on Thursday and Friday. Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem warned that his fighters would turn the battlefield into 'hell' for Israel.

Ahead of a high-stakes US-China summit, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States is looking for China to take a more active role toward Iran in ending the war. Iran's foreign minister called for the release of four Iranian citizens detained by Kuwait in the Persian Gulf





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