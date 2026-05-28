Israel kills new head of Hamas's armed wing in Gaza

Israel has systematically targeted Hamas's leaders since the October 2023 attack, killing the new head of Hamas's armed wing in Gaza, Mohammed Odeh, and his family.

Israel said on Wednesday it had killed the new head of Hamas 's armed wing in Gaza , Mohammed Odeh, after killing his predecessor earlier this month despite an ongoing ceasefire .

Since Hamas's October 2023 attack, Israel has systematically targeted the group's leaders, both in Gaza and across the region. Odeh is the fourth head of the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades that Israel says it has killed since the start of the Gaza war. In a joint statement, the Israeli military and the Shin Bet domestic security agency said Odeh died on Tuesday, saying he had been appointed head of the brigades after the May 15 killing of Ezzedine al-Haddad.

In a statement confirming Odeh as its chief of staff, Hamas's armed wing said he was killed in an Israeli strike on Tuesday evening. With great pride, honour, dignity, and defiance, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades announce the martyrdom of one of the foremost leaders of the Palestinian resistance. An AK-47 rifle was laid on Odeh's corpse as the crowd carried him to the mosque for funerary prayers.

Noting that Odeh was killed during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, Bassem Abu Odeh, a cousin, told AFP that the deceased and his family were ready to welcome Eid, but instead the criminal Zionists welcomed and targeted them with missiles. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Odeh was 'sent to meet his associates in the depths of hell'.

Hamas's Lebanese ally Hezbollah issued a statement of condolences for Odeh's killing, saying that all Israeli attempts 'to undermine this resistance by targeting its leadership and fighters will end in failure'. Gaza remains gripped by daily violence, with both the Israeli military and Hamas accusing one another of violating the truce in effect since October 10.

More than 900 people have been killed by Israel since the ceasefire, according to Gaza's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations. Israel still retains control over 60 percent of the Gaza Strip, including all entry and exit points, while the population is concentrated on the coast





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Hamas Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades Israel Gaza Eid Al-Adha Martyrdom Israeli Defence Minister Hezbollah Gaza Strip Ceasefire Violence October 2023 Attack Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom Martyrdom

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