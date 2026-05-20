Israel National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir Disparages Detained Activists, Faces Criticism

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir was criticized for a video showing activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla kneeling with their hands tied behind their backs in detention in Israel.

AFP Israel 's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir posted a video on Wednesday showing detained activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla kneeling with their hands tied behind their backs and foreheads on the ground.

The footage, published on Ben Gvir's X account and captioned 'Welcome to Israel', shows dozens of activists on the deck of a military boat with the Israeli national anthem blaring, and in detention in Israel, where the minister is seen waving an Israeli flag. The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail from Turkey last week in the latest attempt by activists to breach Israel's blockade of the Palestinian territory, after Israeli forces intercepted a previous convoy last month





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Political Security International Relations Crime Israel National Security Minister Itamar Ben G Disparages Detained Activists Faces Criticism Activists From A Gaza-Bound Flotilla Detention In Israel Soldiers Pushing Down Activists Israeli Flag Global Sumud Flotilla Blockade Of The Palestinian Territory Criticism Violence Hamas Palestinian Islamist Movement War In The Palestinian Territory

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