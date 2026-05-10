Israel's Attorney General Opposes Mossad Director Appointment

Israel's attorney general opposed the appointment of the next head of the Mossad spy agency, citing a case involving the recruitment of a teenager for espionage activities.

Macron arrives in Kenya ahead of Africa summit Israel 's attorney general on Sunday opposed the appointment of the next head of the Mossad spy agency, due to take office in June, in a letter to the Supreme Court shared with the Israel i media.

The court is due to hear multiple petitions against the appointment of Major General Roman Gofman in the coming days. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara's opposition centres on a case dating back to 2022, in which she says Gofman did nothing to exonerate a teenager arrested for espionage who had in fact been secretly recruited by the military at Gofman's request.

According to the attorney general's letter, army officers acting"at Gofman's request" recruited 17-year-old Uri Elmakiyes outside any legal framework to conduct"information gathering and influence" operations online with citizens of enemy countries, mainly Syria. Unaware that the teenager was acting on behalf of the military, the Shin Bet internal security agency arrested and detained him in isolation for nearly two months before moving him to house arrest for over a year. Prosecutors eventually dropped all charges against Elmakiyes, following an investigation.

He is among those petitioning the Supreme Court against the appointment. Baharav-Miara accused Gofman of doing nothing to exonerate the young man after his arrest. Gofman initially denied any knowledge of the affair. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu selected Gofman, who currently serves as his military secretary, for the post of Mossad director in December 2025.

The committee's chairman, a former Supreme Court judge, opposed the nomination, saying Gofman had lied about the affair during his hearing, raising concerns about his"moral integrity". But he was outvoted by the committee's three other members, who are all known to be supporters of the prime minister. Netanyahu wrote to the court requesting that the petitions be dismissed, arguing that"responsibility for the security of the state and its citizens rests with the prime minister, and with him alone".

Netanyahu has refused to assume responsibility for the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel that sparked the two-year war in Gaza, placing the blame on the security establishment





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