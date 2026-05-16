Israel kills Hamas armed wing chief Ezzedine Al-Haddad in Gaza airstrike

Israel has claimed the killing of Hamas armed wing chief Ezzedine Al-Haddad in an airstrike in Gaza, describing him as a key architect of the October 7 attacks. The military also confirmed the death of Haddad, who was one of the last senior commanders in Hamas's military wing who directed the planning and execution of the October 7th massacre.

Israel said Saturday it had killed Hamas armed wing chief Ezzedine Al-Haddad in an airstrike in Gaza the previous day, describing him as a key architect of the October 7 attacks.

Since Hamas's October 7, 2023 cross-border assault, the Israeli military and intelligence services have waged a campaign targeting the group's senior political leaders and militant commanders in Gaza and across the region. The military said Friday it had carried out an airstrike in Gaza targeting Haddad, before confirming his death on Saturday. A Hamas official told AFP that Haddad had been killed in an Israeli strike on a residential building.

The military said Haddad was one of the last senior commanders in Hamas's military wing who directed the planning and execution of the October 7th massacre. Hazem Qassem, a Hamas spokesman, said Haddad was one of the greatest fighters in Palestinian history. Israel's military chief Lieutenant Colonel Eyal Zamir called the killing a significant operational achievement. Over the course of the war, Israel has claimed responsibility for the assassinations of several Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif.

Israeli strikes have also targeted Hamas operatives in Lebanon and senior Hezbollah commanders allied with the group. Later on Saturday, the military said its forces had killed three more Hamas militants over the past two weeks, including two who took part in the October 2023 attacks. Born in 1970, Haddad assumed command of the armed wing in May last year following the killing of his immediate predecessor, also in an Israeli strike.

He was also a founder of Hamas's security service and oversaw prisoner exchanges, including those conducted under the ceasefire reached in October last year. Militants from Hamas's armed wing led the October 7 attack, which according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures left 1,221 people dead on the Israeli side. Israel's retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 72,700 people, according to the territory's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority.

Despite an October ceasefire, Gaza remains gripped by daily violence as Israeli strikes continue, with both the military and Hamas accusing one another of violating the truce. At least 856 Palestinians have been killed since the truce began, according to the territory's health ministry. Categories





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