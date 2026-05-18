Israeli law enforcement allows death penalty for certain terrorism-related cases in occupied West Bank

A new law in Israel allows mandatory capital punishment for Palestinians convicted of killing Israeli citizens in military courts operating in the occupied West Bank. The legislation excludes Israeli citizens and residents, who continue to have their criminal cases handled through Israel's civilian court system. Critics describe it as discriminatory as it creates separate legal standards for Palestinians and Israelis living in the same territory.

A controversial new law allowing the death penalty in certain terrorism-related cases involving Palestinians in the occupied West Bank has officially come into force after Israel 's military command approved its implementation.

According to Israeli media, Major General Avi Bluth, head of the Israeli army's Central Command, signed the military order required to enforce the legislation in the occupied West Bank. The legislation was approved by the Knesset in late March, after which Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz formally requested the military command to authorize its enforcement through a military order





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Israel Palestinians West Bank Military Court Death Penalty Terrorism Cases Israel Katz Avi Bluth

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