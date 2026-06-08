Israel launches airstrikes on Iran in response to missile fire, threatening regional war

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on Monday, targeting central and western Iran in response to missile fire from Tehran. The attacks threatened to drag the wider Middle East back into a regional war, with the Iran war having been ongoing for 100 days and a nominal ceasefire on April 8. The war has been characterized by Iran’s chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, fighting between Israel and the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah, and the involvement of Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the conflict.

Iran ian state television reported the sound of explosions being heard in Isfahan, Karaj, Tabriz, and Tehran, without immediately elaborating. A witness in Tehran described hearing at least one large blast somewhere to the west of the country’s capital city.

Israel launched airstrikes early Monday targeting central and western Iran in response to missile fire from Tehran, attacks that threatened to drag the wider Middle East back into a regional war. The war, launched Feb. 28, has been ongoing for 100 days, with a nominal ceasefire on April 8, but a permanent end to the hostilities has been challenged by Iran’s chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz and fighting between Israel and the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah.

With global energy supplies threatened, Iran still holding a vast stockpile of highly enriched uranium, and even Yemen’s Houthi rebels apparently getting involved in the fighting Monday, the risks of the war fully erupting again appear to be rising





DunyaNews / 🏆 1. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Israel Middle East War Strait Of Hormuz Hezbollah Yemen Houthi Rebels Airstrikes Response To Missile Fire Threatened To Drag The Wider Middle East Back

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US attacks Iranian radar position after drone launches toward Hormuz in latest flare-upTensions in the Middle East increased again after a series of military actions, political statements, and missile attacks raised concerns about regional security.

Read more »

Trump says Iran has ‘no choice’ but to make dealTrump says Iran must make a deal, claiming missile losses, nuclear limits and progress in US-Iran talks.

Read more »

Video reveals severe USS Gerald R. Ford fire damageCNN footage shows USS Gerald R. Ford fire damage was worse than reported during US-Iran war operations.

Read more »

Iran Guards target US bases in Gulf as Israeli attack kills Lebanese troopsIran’s Revolutionary Guards reportedly launch ballistic missile strikes targeting US bases in the Gulf region amid escalating tensions.

Read more »

Israel spying on US officials, Pentagon issues 'critical' alertPentagon reportedly raises Israel counterintelligence threat level amid concerns over spying and US-Iran war tensions.

Read more »

Israel's permanent state of war comes with economic, social costsThe enormous costs of Israel's multi-front war and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's determination to turn his country into a

Read more »