Israel's Finance Minister Accuses Palestinian Authority of ICC Warrant Request, Plans to Evacuate Khan al-Ahmar

Israel's far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich accused the Palestinian Authority of pushing for an arrest warrant against him from the International Criminal Court (ICC), stating that he would retaliate by ordering the evacuation of the Palestinian Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank. The ICC prosecutor's office declined to comment on the alleged application for a warrant of arrest.

Israel's far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich accused the Palestinian Authority of pushing for an arrest warrant against him from the International Criminal Court (ICC), stating that he would retaliate by ordering the evacuation of the Palestinian Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank .

The ICC prosecutor's office declined to comment on the alleged application for a warrant of arrest. The Palestinian Authority's Settlement and Wall Resistance Commission urged the international community to stop the move, stating that targeting Khan al-Ahmar is part of a long-term strategic settlement project. Bezalel Smotrich, a staunch proponent of Israel annexing the West Bank, is also the minister of expulsion and annexation.

The E1 development project, which would facilitate settlement expansion in the area near Jerusalem, is a sensitive and significant plan approved under his government





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International Criminal Court (ICC) Bezalel Smotrich Palestinian Authority E1 Development Project Khan Al-Ahmar West Bank

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