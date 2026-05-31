Israeli troops seize Beaufort Castle and strategic ridge in Lebanon, deepening military front against Hezbollah

Israeli troops have seized the 900-year-old Beaufort Castle and its strategic ridge in southern Lebanon, a major advance against Hezbollah despite a ceasefire announced more than six weeks ago. The capture of the medieval castle and ridge deepens Israel's footprint in Lebanon as the Israel-Hezbollah military front remains active even as a parallel ceasefire holds in the wider Iran war.

Israel i troops have seized the 900-year-old Beaufort Castle and its strategic ridge in southern Lebanon , the military said on Sunday, a major advance against Hezbollah despite a ceasefire announced more than six weeks ago.

It comes after Saturday, one of the heaviest days of Hezbollah fire toward northern Israel since the April ceasefire, prompting school closures and restrictions. The capture of the medieval castle and ridge deepens Israel's footprint in Lebanon as the Israel-Hezbollah military front remains active even as a parallel ceasefire holds in the wider Iran war.

Israeli troops were also operating near Nabatieh, a major Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon, the military said, adding that its troops were operating against launch infrastructure in the area, from which hundreds of projectiles were launched toward Israeli residential areas





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Beaufort Castle Lebanon Hezbollah Israel Military Front Iran War Nabatieh Launch Infrastructure Projectiles Israeli Residential Areas

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