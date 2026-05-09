IGP Police issues transfers and appoints orders of four DIGs, 16 policeofficersOn the auspicious occasion marking the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq, Armed Forces extend heartfelt congratulations to the nation and all ranks of the Armed Forces.

The Armed Forces extend heartfelt congratulations to the nation and all ranks of the Armed Forces on the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq, a significant milestone in Pakistan's journey. The Armed Forces stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Pakistan, reaffirming their unbreakable bond with the nation they proudly serve. The ceremonies held across the country to celebrate the victory of Marka-e-Haq and to honour the sacrifices of martyrs and veterans reflect the enduring spirit of courage, professionalism, and unity.

IGP Police issues transfers and appoints orders of four DIGs, 16 policeofficers On the auspicious occasion marking the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir , NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF; Admiral Naveed Ashraf , NI, NI (M), T Bt, Chief of the Naval Staff; and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu , NI (M), HJ, Chief of the Air Staff, extend their heartfelt congratulations to the nation and all ranks of the Armed Forces .

According to ISPR press release, first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq was observed with deep reverence, gratitude, and national fervour, the day stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of courage, professionalism, and unity. The Armed Forces stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Pakistan, reaffirming their unbreakable bond with the nation they proudly serve. To celebrate the victory of Marka-e-Haq and to honour the unparalleled sacrifices by our martyrs and veterans, ceremonies are being held across the country.

Floral wreaths are being laid at martyrs memorials, and prayers are being offered to pay tribute to their valour and selflessness, recognised as the cornerstone of Pakistan’s sovereignty, security, and stability. Marka-e-Haq has become a defining landmark in the nation’s journey, reflecting national resolve, military excellence, and strategic maturity. This success not only bolstered national confidence but also established Pakistan as a responsible regional stabiliser, possessing formidable military capabilities.

Pakistan’s measured and resolute response during Marka-e-Haq exposed adversarial conspiracies, false flag narratives and disinformation campaigns, diminishing their credibility internationally. Despite facing conventional and hybrid challenges, including proxy terrorism, the Armed Forces demonstrated superior operational competence across land, air, sea, cyber, and information domains. In the aftermath of Marka-e-Haq, Pakistan has further enhanced its defensive capabilities and reinforced full-spectrum deterrence despite resource asymmetries.

Marka-e-Haq stands as a testament to the Armed Forces’ preparedness, dedication, and professionalism, which decisively strengthened public confidence in their Armed Forces. The anniversary also reaffirms Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty while promoting peace and stability in the region. Pakistan believes that sustainable peace in South Asia can only be achieved through meaningful dialogue, mutual respect, and adherence to international law and principles of justice.

With the unwavering support of a resilient and united nation, the Armed Forces remain capable, vigilant, and fully prepared to confront all internal and external challenges, ensuring the security, stability and territorial integrity of Pakistan





24NewsHD / 🏆 19. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Armed Forces IGP Police Transfers Appoints Orders Four Digs 16 Policeofficers First Anniversary Of Marka-E-Haq Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Admiral Naveed Ashraf Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu ISPR Press Release Marka-E-Haq Martyrs Memorials Martyrs Veterans Cornerstone Of Pakistan's Sovereignty Security Stability Pakistan Regional Stabiliser Military Capabilities Adversarial Conspiracies False Flag Narratives Disinformation Campaigns Proxy Terrorism Operational Competence Cyber Information Domains Defensive Capabilities Full-Spectrum Deterrence Public Confidence Nation's Journey National Resolve Strategic Maturity Measured And Resolute Response Credibility Internationally Meaningful Dialogue Mutual Respect Adherence To International Law And Principles Unwavering Support Resilient And United Nation Internal And External Challenges Security Stability Territorial Integrity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pakistan Armed Forces and martyrs tribute on first anniversary of Operation Bunyanum MarsoosFormer cricketers Tauseef Ahmed and Moin Khan, along with Olympian Islahuddin, paid tribute to Pakistan Armed Forces and martyrs on the first anniversary of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos. They expressed pride in the Pakistani Armed Forces and the victory over India in the war.

Read more »

Pakistan Embassy in Washington marks first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq victoryPakistan Embassy Washington marked Marka-e-Haq victory anniversary with patriotic ceremony, highlighting armed forces’ role, national unity and strong diaspora participation.

Read more »

Pakistan Armed Forces Issue Strong Warning | Strong Message to Hostile Forces and Operation Surrender: Latest UpdatesRead the latest news on Pakistan Armed Forces' strong warning and message to hostile forces along with updates on Pakistan Hajj Mission and transport plan to support pilgrims from Pakistan.

Read more »

Annual 'Marka-e-Haq' Rally Held In Rawalpindi and QuettaLarge crowds gathered to mark the first anniversary of the 'Marka-e-Haq' operation, expressing support for Pakistan's armed forces in Rawalpindi and Quetta on Saturday.

Read more »

Rallies, ceremonies held across Pakistan to mark first anniversary of ‘Marka-e-Haq’Find latest breaking, trending, viral news from Pakistan and information on top stories, weather, business, entertainment, politics, sports and more.

Read more »

Chief of Army Staff Hosts Anniversary Celebration for Armed ForcesOn the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq, the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Defence Forces, and other senior military officials extend heartfelt congratulations to the nation and all ranks of the Armed Forces. The Armed Forces also organize ceremonies to celebrate the victory and honor sacrifices made by martyrs and veterans. The day reflects national resolve, military excellence, and strategic maturity, reinforcing public confidence in the Armed Forces.

Read more »