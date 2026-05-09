IMF releases $1.1 billion for Pakistan, highlighting strong fiscal performance and increasing reserves

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a distribution of US$1.1 billion under the EFF arrangement to Pakistan, acknowledging the country's successful implementation of its economic reform program. The distribution is in addition to the regular disbursements under the EFF arrangement, which have led to a significant improvement in Pakistan's fiscal and economic stability.

Pakistan 's third-ever IMF program review, focused on budget support under the Endowed Fund Facility (EFF) and the Rapid Financial Standby (RFS), approved an immediate US$1.1 billion disbursement.

The primary surpluses in the Fourth Fiscal Year (FY)2026 are expected to be at 1.6% of GDP, supported by stronger fiscal performance, increased reserves, and inflation. Priorities include economic and political reforms, strengthening competition, and energy sector viability, linked to an IMF statement issued in Washington





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International Monetary Fund (IMF) Pakistan Endowed Fund Facility (EFF) Rapid Financial Standby (RFS) Macroeconomic Policies Broadening The Tax Base Building Resilience Stabilizing The Economy Maintaining Macroeconomic Stability Inflation Rebuilding Confidence Fiscal Performance Primary Surplus Economic Growth Socio-Economic Development Increasing Reserves Monetary Policy Exchange Rate Flexibility Currency Stabilization Commercial Banks Anti-Corruption Efforts Human Capital Development Productive Public Investment Social Assistance Tax Policy Distortions Reforming Soes Strengthening Competition Competitive Environment Remittance Inflows Federal-Provincial Coordination Information Architecture Currency Markets Macroeconomic Policies Economic Reforms Sustainable Growth Debt Management Front Line Spending Social Contract Economic Policy Macroeconomic Security

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