IMF Optimistic About Pakistan's Economic Recovery Despite Middle East War Pressure

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed optimism regarding Pakistan's economic recovery, stating that strong policy implementation has continued to support the recovery, build confidence, and bolster resilience to shocks. However, the Middle East war is expected to put pressure on inflation, weigh on growth, and affect the balance of payments. The Fund predicts that Pakistan's economic growth will hover around 3.6% this year and 3.5% during the next fiscal year, despite the government's target of 4.2% growth for the current fiscal year. The Fund also predicts a rise in inflation to 8.4% during the next financial year, compared to 4.5% in the previous year. The current account is expected to be balanced, and foreign exchange reserves are projected to reach Rs20.91 billion in the next financial year. The IMF report highlights Pakistan's steady policy execution and progress under its reform programme, supported by the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). The Fund urges Pakistan to maintain fiscal discipline, accelerate structural reforms, and build resilience to secure sustainable long-term growth.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed optimism regarding Pakistan 's economic recovery , stating that strong policy implementation has continued to support the recovery, build confidence, and bolster resilience to shocks.

However, the Middle East war is expected to put pressure on inflation, weigh on growth, and affect the balance of payments. The Fund predicts that Pakistan's economic growth will hover around 3.6% this year and 3.5% during the next fiscal year, despite the government's target of 4.2% growth for the current fiscal year. The Fund also predicts a rise in inflation to 8.4% during the next financial year, compared to 4.5% in the previous year.

The current account is expected to be balanced, and foreign exchange reserves are projected to reach Rs20.91 billion in the next financial year. The IMF report highlights Pakistan's steady policy execution and progress under its reform programme, supported by the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). The Fund urges Pakistan to maintain fiscal discipline, accelerate structural reforms, and build resilience to secure sustainable long-term growth





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International Monetary Fund Pakistan Economic Recovery Middle East War Inflation Growth Balance Of Payments Foreign Exchange Reserves Extended Fund Facility Resilience And Sustainability Facility Fiscal Discipline Structural Reforms Resilience Sustainable Long-Term Growth

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