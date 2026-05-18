IMF Proposes Raising BISP Payments, Urges Tax Reforms

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has proposed a significant increase in financial assistance under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), recommending a rise of Rs5,500 in payments as part of ongoing negotiations with Pakistani authorities. Discussions between the IMF mission and government officials have been ongoing, involving detailed briefings on the operational structure of the programme and reviews of BISP's social protection framework and its flagship Kafaalat programme.

IMF proposes raising BISP payments to Rs20,000 while urging tax reforms, as Pakistan weighs economic stability against protecting low-income households from rising financial pressures. ISLAMABAD - The International Monetary Fund has proposed a significant increase in financial assistance under the Benazir Income Support Programme ( BISP ), recommending a rise of Rs5,500 in payments as part of ongoing negotiations with Pakistani authorities.

According to official sources, the IMF has suggested increasing the current quarterly stipend from Rs14,500 to Rs20,000 to strengthen social protection for vulnerable households. Discussions between the IMF mission and government officials are continuing, with detailed briefings being provided on the operational structure of the programme. During the talks, officials reviewed BISP’s social protection framework, including its flagship Kafaalat programme.

Authorities presented updated data on registered beneficiaries and outlined efforts to expand family registration and improve targeting mechanisms to ensure assistance reaches those most in need. The discussions also covered quarterly disbursement plans and financial requirements for the upcoming fiscal year. Sources indicated that an increase in stipends under the Kafaalat programme is likely in the next budget cycle, subject to an agreement with the IMF.

Meanwhile, the IMF delegation is scheduled to hold a total of four meetings, including one with BISP officials and three separate sessions with representatives of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). These engagements are part of broader fiscal negotiations aimed at stabilising Pakistan’s economy and improving revenue generation. PM Shehbaz lifts business timing restrictions in Islamaba





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IMF BISP Financial Assistance Social Protection Social Protection Framework Kafaalat Programme Targeting Mechanisms Registration Expansion Of Program Financial Requirements Budget Cycle Agreement With IMF Financial Assistance Business Timing Restrictions

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