The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to speed up the privatisation of state-owned enterprises and push for major structural reforms in the energy and taxation sectors. Key power distribution companies, including IESCO, GEPCO, and FESCO, will be partially or fully privatized by early 2027. The government plans to sell 51 to 100 percent shares of several electricity distribution companies to private investors. Authorities also aim to transfer administrative control of these entities to the private sector as part of broader reforms. If full privatisation of power distribution companies is not feasible, the government is considering merging some of these entities as an alternative restructuring option.

IMF agrees to speed up privatisation of state-owned enterprises and push for major structural reforms in energy and taxation sectors. Key power distribution companies , including IESCO, GEPCO, and FESCO, will be partially or fully privatized by early 2027.

The government plans to sell 51 to 100 percent shares of several electricity distribution companies to private investors. Authorities also aim to transfer administrative control of these entities to the private sector as part of broader reforms. If full privatisation of power distribution companies is not feasible, the government is considering merging some of these entities as an alternative restructuring option. The government has made progress on the privatisation of 27 state institutions.

They also plan to phase out tax incentives for special economic zones by 2035 as part of long-term fiscal reforms. The government aims to reduce the state's role in the economy while improving regulatory frameworks, tariff systems, and business conditions. The government announced plans to establish a wholesale electricity market by June, initially auctioning 200 megawatts of electricity. Large industrial users will be able to buy electricity directly from power plants, while paying wheeling charges to DISCOs for transmission access.

Inefficient power generation companies, including Nandipur and Guddu power plants, are under review for restructuring or privatisation. Fuel prices, including petrol and diesel, increased by 20 percent in March due to global market pressures. Lahore market timings have been changed, with no closure at 8pm





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IMF State-Owned Enterprises Privatisation Structural Reforms Energy Taxation Power Distribution Companies Electricity Distribution Companies Private Investors Administrative Control Restructuring Privatisation Inefficient Power Generation Companies Fuel Prices Lahore Market Timings

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