IS leader killed in joint US-Nigerian operation in Africa, ending most active terrorist era

A senior Islamic State group leader, described as "the most active terrorist in the world", has been killed in a joint operation by US and Nigerian forces in west African country. The killing came as IS activity is increasingly concentrated in Africa.

A senior Islamic State group leader, described as "the most active terrorist in the world", has been killed in a joint operation by US and Nigeria n forces in west Africa n country.

The killing came as IS activity is increasingly concentrated in Africa, reaching a record high. US President Donald Trump confirmed the death, stating that it was done under his direction. The operation was carried out on his compound in the Lake Chad Basin, a restive region. Nigerian president Boli Tinubu confirmed the killing, stating that al-Minuki was slain along with his lieutenants





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Islamic State Islamic State Leader Most Active Terrorist Africa United States Nigeria Joint Operation Lake Chad Basin

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