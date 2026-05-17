ISPR Condemns Indian Army Chief's Rhetoric, Urges Peaceful Coexistence

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday strongly criticised the Indian army chief for his threat to wipe out Pakistan off the world map and called it war hysteria and provocation. The ISPR urged India to adopt the path of peaceful coexistence and reject the ‘warmongering’ rhetoric. The statement also accused India of ignoring its own record and supporting terrorism, urging India to acknowledge Pakistan’s importance in the region and learn to coexist peacefully.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday vehemently criticised the India n army chief for threat to wipe out Pakistan off world map and called it war hysteria and provocation , urging India to adopt the path of peaceful coexistence .

The Pakistan army’s media wing referred to comments made by the Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi during a recent interview in which he said Pakistan should decide whether it wanted to remain ‘part of geography and history. ’ Rejecting the ‘warmongering’ rhetoric from Indian army chief, the ISPR said Pakistan was already an influential state on the global stage, a recognised nuclear power and an inseparable part of South Asia’s geography and history.

The ISPR warned that threatening a sovereign nuclear state with elimination from the map was not strategic messaging but an example of dangerous and irresponsible rhetoric. It stressed that any such confrontation would have severe and far-reaching consequences for the entire region. The statement also accused India of ignoring its own record, alleging that New Delhi had historically contributed to regional instability, supported terrorism and engaged in disinformation campaigns internationally.

The Pakistani military urged India to acknowledge Pakistan’s importance in the region and learn to coexist peacefully, warning that any attempt to target Pakistan could trigger consequences that would not remain geographically limited or politically manageable for India





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Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Pakistan India Peaceful Coexistence War Hysteria Provocation Nuclear Power South Asia Global Stage Terrorism Disinformation Campaigns Historical Record Regional Instability

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