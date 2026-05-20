John Cena Revisits Retirement Decision Six Months After Stepping Away From Wrestling

John Cena, one of wrestling's most recognized figures, has revisited his retirement decision six months after officially retiring from professional wrestling. He explained that performance data heavily influenced his exit, considering age and measurable performance decline.

John Cena has revisited his retirement decision six months after stepping away from professional wrestling . He officially retired from professional wrestling in December 2025 after a decorated career spanning decades.

His final in-ring appearance came against GUNTHER at Saturday Night’s Main Event, marking the end of an era for one of wrestling’s most recognized figures. Cena explained that while passion and instinct played a role throughout his career, his retirement decision was guided heavily by performance data. How performance metrics influenced his exit Despite maintaining disciplined habits — including structured training, proper rest, controlled diet, hydration, and monitored caffeine intake — the data still showed a downward trend.

‘All the data lines up. You should be strong. ’ For Cena, the combination of age and measurable performance decline ultimately led him to conclude it was time to step away from wrestling. Following his retirement, the wrestling icon was also diagnosed with Demodex Blepharitis, a condition affecting the eyes





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