The Joint Security Operation Centre (911) in Mecca and Medina has expanded the services offered to haj Travelers, using advanced technology to provide prompt emergency services and human assistance.

ریاض: مکہ مکرمہ اور مدینہ منورہ میں قائم مشترکہ سیکیورٹی آپریشنز سینٹر (911) نے رواں سال حج کے سیزن کے دوران عازمین حج کو فراہم کی جانے والی خدمات کا دائرہ مزید وسیع کر دیا ہے۔ یہ سینٹر ہنگامی نوعیت کی سیکیورٹی اور انسانی ہمدردی کی بنیاد پر کی جانے والی کالز وصول کرتا ہے۔ اس مقصد کے لیے جدید ترین ٹیکنالوجی کا استعمال کیا جا رہا ہے، جس کی بدولت کسی بھی کال کا جواب محض دو سیکنڈ سے بھی کم وقت میں دیا جاتا ہے۔ رپورٹس کے مطابق عازمین حج کی سہولت کے لیے سینٹر میں اعلیٰ تعلیم یافتہ اور تربیت یافتہ عملہ تعینات کیا گیا ہے جو متعدد بین الاقوامی زبانیں بولنے کی مہارت رکھتا ہے، تاکہ دنیا بھر سے آنے والے عازمین کو اپنی زبان میں بات کرنے میں کوئی دشواری پیش نہ آئے۔سیکیورٹی آپریشنز انتظامیہ کے مطابق موصول ہونے والی تمام کالز اور رپورٹس کو انتہائی صیغہ راز میں رکھا جاتا ہے۔ ان رپورٹس کو مکمل رازداری کے ساتھ متعلقہ حکام کو منتقل کیا جاتا ہے اور رپورٹ کرنے والے شخص پر اس کی کوئی قانونی ذمہ داری یا جوابدلی تطبع نہیں ہوتی۔AMIN ABDULLAH HAS SHOT HIMSELF IN SAN DIEGO CENTER MAINTAINED BY ARAB STATES، THIS REBUKED JUDGE'S JUMBLE MADE A BIG SHUDDER.

RIYADH AIR ANNOUNCED A SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT, ESPECIALLY FOR THE CEO. KEYWORDS: ["Terrorism", "Security Center", "Mecca", "Madine", "Security Services", "Islamic Center", "Shooter", "Abu Abdullah", "United States", "Saudi Arabia", "Al Zaabi", "Voice-Assisted Technology", "Call Center"]. CATEGORY: NEWS/INSIDE THE BOX/WIDE WORL





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Terrorism Security Center Mecca Madine Security Services Islamic Center Shooter Abu Abdullah United States Saudi Arabia Al Zaabi Voice-Assisted Technology Call Center

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