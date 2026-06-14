Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman Criticizes Government and IMF Pressure in Budget Speech

Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has criticized the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for their role in shaping the budget. He has alleged that the budget is nothing more than an exercise in manipulating figures and that the government has made the petroleum levy its largest source of revenue. He has also demanded the immediate abolition of the petroleum levy and called for government officials to use vehicles with engine capacities of no more than 1,300cc.

Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that Pakistan is suffering from an oppressive system and the parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are engaged in staged confrontations to secure their own interests and benefits.

He has also stated that the government acknowledged that the budget was prepared under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) pressure and that Pakistan remained tightly bound by the IMF conditions. The government admitted that Pakistan remained tightly bound by the IMF conditions. The Jamaat amir demanded the immediate abolition of the petroleum levy and called for government officials to use vehicles with engine capacities of no more than 1,300cc.

He also alleged that corruption worth Rs1.2 to Rs1.3 trillion takes place annually within the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The public is willing to make sacrifices for anything essential to the country's defense, but Hafiz Naeem argued that funds collected through various levies are not spent for their stated purposes. He questioned the government's priorities and asked what relief the budget offers to ordinary citizens and low-income families





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Pakistan Jamaat-E-Islami Amir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman IMF Pressure Budget Petroleum Levy Corruption Debt Power Sector Education Outsourcing Government Employees Workers Low-Income Families Budget Relief Oppressive System Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Staged Confrontations Secure Own Interests And Benefits Government Officials Engine Capacities Petrol Gas Electricity Capacity Payments Federal Board Of Revenue (FBR)

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