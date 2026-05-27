The news text discusses the upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series between Pakistan and Australia, the launch of a new intelligence council in Japan, and the preparation of both teams for the series.

Japan to launch new intelligence council The three-match One Day International (ODI) series between Pakistan and Australia is set to begin on May 30, with the opening fixture scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium .

According to the 24NewsHD TV channel, the remaining two matches of the series will be played in Lahore, as both teams finalize preparations ahead of the much-anticipated contest. Australia’s squad has also continued intensive preparations, with players taking part in long batting and bowling practice sessions during their training camp.

Pakistan’s head coach Mike Hesson has described the upcoming series as highly significant for the national side, stating that it forms an important part of preparations for future international tournaments, including the World Cup. Speaking to the media at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, he said the team management is working towards building a balanced combination of young and experienced players capable of delivering consistent performances.

Hesson noted that the team has shown improvement in white-ball cricket in recent months and stressed the importance of strong bowling during the powerplay, effective middle-over strategies and controlled yet aggressive batting. He praised the players’ fitness levels, discipline and commitment during training sessions, adding that a positive atmosphere within the squad is contributing to overall confidence. The coach also highlighted the role of senior players in mentoring younger teammates, saying this guidance is helping to strengthen the team’s development.

He further said that strong support from fans across the country, particularly in Rawalpindi, continues to motivate the players as they prepare for the high-profile series





24NewsHD / 🏆 19. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pakistan Australia One Day International (ODI) Series Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Lahore Mike Hesson White-Ball Cricket Strong Bowling Middle-Over Strategies Controlled Yet Aggressive Batting Mentoring Younger Teammates Strong Support From Fans

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