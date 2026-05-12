Khi Karachi’s Traffic Ground to a Halt Due to VIP Movement in Heatwave

The city of Karachi is currently experiencing severe heat as the Korangi Flyover is affected by the Korangi Flyover blight. The traffic on these roads was suddenly halted during the heatwave week, resulting in long queues of vehicles. The VIPs’ convoy, stuck in the traffic jam, faced long delays and the security protocol was called into question due to the heat. The police had to make way for the VIPs and ensure a smooth passage for the convoy. Despite the inconvenience caused to the traffic, the police did not resort to drastic measures. The social media video of this situation went viral. The same news appeared in the headlines of the broadcasts the following day.

کراچی شہر سخت گرمی کا شکار ہے کیونکہ کلفٹن کی بلاول چورنگی سے کئی اہم سڑکیں گزرتی ہیں اور گزشتہ ہفتے کلفٹن چورنگی سے گزرنے والے ٹریفک کو اچانک روک دیا گیا تھا۔ جب آدھا گھنٹہ سے زیادہ وقت گزرا تو موٹر سائیکل سوار اور کار والے رکاوٹوں کو توڑتے ہوئے آگے بڑھ گئے، اس طرح وی آئی پی شخصیت کا قافلہ اس ٹریفک میں پھنس گیا اور سیکیورٹی کا پروٹوکول گرمی میں کھو گیا۔ اس منظر کی وڈیو سوشل میڈیا پر وائرل ہوگئی ہے اور دوسرے دن تمام اخبارات میں بکس میں شائع ہوئی۔ اس کے علاوہ کراچی کی سڑکوں پر ایسے مناظر تواتر سے نظر آتے ہیں اور ٹریفک جام ہوجاتا ہے جس کا خمیازہ بسوں میں سفر کرنے والے مسافر، موٹر سائیکل اور کار والے بھگتتے ہیں.

کراچی شہر سخت گرمی کا شکار ہے کیونکہ کلفٹن کی بلاول چورنگی سے کئی اہم سڑکیں گزرتی ہیں اور گزشتہ ہفتے کلفٹن چورنگی سے گزرنے والے ٹریفک کو اچانک روک دیا گیا تھا۔ جب آدھا گھنٹہ سے زیادہ وقت گزرا تو موٹر سائیکل سوار اور کار والے رکاوٹوں کو توڑتے ہوئے آگے بڑھ گئے، اس طرح وی آئی پی شخصیت کا قافلہ اس ٹریفک میں پھنس گیا اور سیکیورٹی کا پروٹوکول گرمی میں کھو گیا۔ اس منظر کی وڈیو سوشل میڈیا پر وائرل ہوگئی ہے اور دوسرے دن تمام اخبارات میں بکس میں شائع ہوئی۔ اس کے علاوہ کراچی کی سڑکوں پر ایسے مناظر تواتر سے نظر آتے ہیں اور ٹریفک جام ہوجاتا ہے جس کا خمیازہ بسوں میں سفر کرنے والے مسافر، موٹر سائیکل اور کار والے بھگتتے ہیں





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