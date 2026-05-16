Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi approves cabinet expansion, appoints new ministers, advisers, and special assistants

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi, has approved the summary sent by the Chief Minister for the expansion of the provincial cabinet. According to the summary, the provincial government added six new ministers, four advisers, and eight special assistants to the cabinet. The oath-taking ceremony for the new ministers will be held at the Governor House on Sunday.

خبر اردو میں: خیبر پختونخوا کے گورنر فیصل کریم کندی نے شہرے روزہ Saturday کو چیف منیجر کے ذریعے بھیجے گئے تفصیلات کے مطابق، صوبائی کابینہ کی توسیع پر تصدیق کر دیا۔ ادارہ نے بھی ایک نوٹیفیکیشن جاری کیا ہے کہ جس میں مشیر، مشیر اعلیٰ اور خاص مشیران کو اضافہ کیا گیا ہے۔ تفصیلات کے مطابق، صوبائی حکومت نے چھویں نئے وزراء، چار مشیر اعلیٰ اور بیس خاص مشیر کو کابینہ میں شامل کیا ہے۔ گورنر ہاؤس میں منصب سنبھالنے کی تقریب Sunday کو ہوگی۔ نوٹیفیکیشن کے مطابق، پیر مساوير خان غازی، لیاقت علی خان، ہمایون خان اور مائن محمد عمر کو مشیر اعلیٰ کے طور پر تعینات کیا گیا ہے۔ خاص مشیران میں شامل ہیں: Tariq Saeed، محمد عثمان، Tufail انجم، ایفتخار ullah جان، Sami Ullah خان، ملک آdeel اِقبال، محمد خرسید اور محمد اسرار۔ PTI کے ذرائع کے مطابق، نئے وزراء میں شامل ہیں: Nazir احمد abbasi، shakeel ahmad، محمد ادن قری، محمد ارضی احمدzai، Tariq Mahmood Aryani اور شفیع ullah جان.

خبر اردو میں: خیبر پختونخوا کے گورنر فیصل کریم کندی نے شہرے روزہ Saturday کو چیف منیجر کے ذریعے بھیجے گئے تفصیلات کے مطابق، صوبائی کابینہ کی توسیع پر تصدیق کر دیا۔ ادارہ نے بھی ایک نوٹیفیکیشن جاری کیا ہے کہ جس میں مشیر، مشیر اعلیٰ اور خاص مشیران کو اضافہ کیا گیا ہے۔ تفصیلات کے مطابق، صوبائی حکومت نے چھویں نئے وزراء، چار مشیر اعلیٰ اور بیس خاص مشیر کو کابینہ میں شامل کیا ہے۔ گورنر ہاؤس میں منصب سنبھالنے کی تقریب Sunday کو ہوگی۔ نوٹیفیکیشن کے مطابق، پیر مساوير خان غازی، لیاقت علی خان، ہمایون خان اور مائن محمد عمر کو مشیر اعلیٰ کے طور پر تعینات کیا گیا ہے۔ خاص مشیران میں شامل ہیں: Tariq Saeed، محمد عثمان، Tufail انجم، ایفتخار ullah جان، Sami Ullah خان، ملک آdeel اِقبال، محمد خرسید اور محمد اسرار۔ PTI کے ذرائع کے مطابق، نئے وزراء میں شامل ہیں: Nazir احمد abbasi، shakeel ahmad، محمد ادن قری، محمد ارضی احمدzai، Tariq Mahmood Aryani اور شفیع ullah جان





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Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Cabinet Expansion New Ministers Advisers Special Assistants

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