Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet expansion: six ministers, four advisers, and eight special assistants

Additional ministers and advisers have been inducted into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet to enhance the government team's effectiveness and balance. The chief minister, Sohail Afridi, had prepared an 18-member summary, which was approved by the governor. Notable names include Nazir Ahmed Abbasi, Tariq Mahmood Aryani, and Shafiullah Jan.

The expanded cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been approved by the governor, including six ministers , four advisers , and eight special assistants . The chief minister, Sohail Afridi, had prepared an 18-member summary for the expansion of the provincial cabinet and the newly inducted members will take oath tomorrow at 11am.

Political circles view this development as an effort to make the government team more active and balanced. The proposed list of provincial ministers includes notable names such as Nazir Ahmed Abbasi, Tariq Mahmood Aryani, and Shafiullah Jan, who previously served as a special assistant for information. The proposed advisers to the chief minister include influential figures like Pir Musawir Khan, Liaqat Ali Khan, and Mian Muhammad Umar.

The special assistants include important individuals like Tariq Saeed, Muhammad Usman, Tufail Anjum, Iftikharullah Jan, Samiullah Khan, Malik Adeel Iqbal, Muhammad Khurshid, and Muhammad Israr. The inclusion of these new names in the cabinet is significant as it represents different regions and groups within the party, thus enhancing its representation





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Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet Expansion Six Ministers Four Advisers Eight Special Assistants Shafiullah Jan Representation

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