Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shafi Jan Clarifies Meeting Between Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Minister Sohail Afridi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shafi Jan has clarified that chief minister Sohail Afridi met Mohsin Naqvi on 14 May, and that meetings with him on the security situation have continued. He clarified that Barrister Gohar was present in the meeting, which was not kept secret, and that meetings with Mohsin Naqvi on law and order in the province had been taking place earlier as well.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shafi Jan has stated that chief minister Sohail Afridi met Mohsin Naqvi on 14 May, and that meeting s with him on the security situation have continued.

Shafi Jan clarified that propaganda was spread regarding the meeting between Mohsin Naqvi and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, and that Barrister Gohar was present in the meeting, which was not kept secret. He further mentioned that meetings with Mohsin Naqvi on law and order in the province had been taking place earlier as well.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, in the same programme, expressed surprise at the meeting between KP CM and Mohsin Naqvi, questioning why the chief minister of a terrorism-affected province was meeting so late. He questioned the politicisation of the meeting and stated that the PTI may also engage in political dialogue as it is their right.

Meanwhile, Hefty salaries, benefits of public institutions heads revealed has been added as a new topic





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Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sohail Afridi Law And Order Security Situation Backchannel Contacts PTI Imran Khan Jail Political Dialogue Meeting Prime Minister Opposition Leader Eid Rana Sanaullah Mahmood Achakzai Federal Minister For Parliamentary Affairs Hefty Salaries Benefits Of Public Institutions Heads

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