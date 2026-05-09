Krafton's Subnautica 2: A Test of Dependence on PUBG and a Turning Point in Gaming Future

As one of the leading gaming companies in Korea, Krafton is preparing to launch Subnautica 2 in early access. This sequel, developed by Unknown Worlds Entertainment, is seen as critical for Krafton's future. With over 18 million copies sold worldwide and consistently ranking high on Steam's global wish lists, the franchise remains a strong performer. The game's launch, heavily concentrated on the PUBG-based IP, is seen as a test of Krafton's ability to establish a multi-IP future and breaks its dependence on PUBG. The game is set to launch on PC as well as Xbox platforms, signaling a broader push for cross-platform reach. The road to release has not been smooth with legal disputes between Krafton and the founding leadership of Unknown Worlds. Analysts suggest that if Subnautica 2 succeeds; it could significantly strengthen Krafton's valuation and investor sentiment.

The early access phase of Krafton 's Subnautica 2 , a sequel to the successful game Subnautica, is expected to last two to three years, marking a critical moment for the gaming giant.

The release is seen as a test of the company's ability to break its dependence on PUBG and establish a multi-IP future. The game, developed by Unknown Worlds Entertainment, introduced a major gameplay evolution with four-player cooperative multiplayer. Despite legal disputes, the game will launch on PC and Xbox platforms, signaling a broader push for cross-platform reach. The game is anticipated to sell up to 5 million copies in its second quarter, potentially generating significant revenue.

If successful, it could significantly strengthen Krafton's valuation and investor sentiment, depending on stock fluctuations. The game is not just a sequel; it represents a strategic turning point for the company





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Krafton Subnautica 2 Early Access Phase Release Date Game Development Legal Disputes International Gaming Ecosystem Steam Wish Lists Global Mega-IP Growth Strategy Investor Concern

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