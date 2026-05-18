KPK Uncovers Another Alleged Drug Trafficking Network After Arresting Woman

The Karachi Police have uncovered another alleged drug trafficking network after arresting a woman accused of supplying ice and heroin across major cities. According to investigators, the main suspect, Fozia Baloch, was arrested from Karachi's Central district along with two associates during a major operation. Interrogation reports revealed that ice and heroin were allegedly transported from Peshawar to Islamabad before being supplied to Karachi, Hyderabad and Tando Muhammad Jam daily. According to interrogation details, up to 10 kilograms each of ice and heroin were allegedly transported from Islamabad to Karachi. Fozia Baloch reportedly identified three alleged central figures in the network, Shoaib Baloch, Anees and Javed, while also claiming that at least five more individuals from Peshawar were involved in supplying narcotics to Karachi. Police said a case has been registered against Fozia Baloch at a major investigative unit in Karachi.

خبر: 18 می 2026، کراچی پولیس نے ایک اور محتمل دواخلائی شراکت کو تباہ کر دیا ہے، جس میں ایک خاتون ملوث تھی جو بڑے شہروں میں، جیسے کہ کراچی، حیدرآباد اور ٹانڈو محمد جام میں، ایسی اور ہروئین کو فروخت کرتی تھی۔ 24نیوزڈے ویڈیو نے منگل کو رپورٹ کیا ہے کہ اس خاتون کو، اس کے ساتھ دو شریکوں کو، ایک بڑے آپریشن میں، کراچی کے مرکزی ضلع سے ایک دو روز قبل گرفتار کیا گیا تھا۔ تفتیشی رپورٹوں کے مطابق، ایسی اور ہروئین کو، پشاور سے اسلام آباد تک، پھر کراچی، حیدرآباد اور ٹانڈو محمد جام تک، روزانہ فراہم کیا جاتا تھا۔ تفتیشی رپورٹوں کے مطابق، 10 کلو گرام ایسی اور 10 کلو گرام ہروئین، اسلام آباد سے کراچی تک، نقل کر کے فراہم کیے گئے۔ Fozia Baloch نے اس شراکت کے تین مرکزی افراد، شوایب بلوچ، آنیس اور جاوید، اور اس کے علاوہ، پشاور سے کم از کم پانچ افراد کو بھی شامل کیا ہے جو، نarkoٹکس، کراچی کو فروخت کرنے میں شامل تھے۔ پولیس نے اس واقعے میں Fozia Baloch کو ایک بڑے تفتیشی یونٹ میں درج کر دیا ہے۔ تفتیشی افسر نے بھی بتایا کہ Sakina ، بعد میں Fozia کی حقیقی بہن تھی.

خبر: 18 می 2026، کراچی پولیس نے ایک اور محتمل دواخلائی شراکت کو تباہ کر دیا ہے، جس میں ایک خاتون ملوث تھی جو بڑے شہروں میں، جیسے کہ کراچی، حیدرآباد اور ٹانڈو محمد جام میں، ایسی اور ہروئین کو فروخت کرتی تھی۔ 24نیوزڈے ویڈیو نے منگل کو رپورٹ کیا ہے کہ اس خاتون کو، اس کے ساتھ دو شریکوں کو، ایک بڑے آپریشن میں، کراچی کے مرکزی ضلع سے ایک دو روز قبل گرفتار کیا گیا تھا۔ تفتیشی رپورٹوں کے مطابق، ایسی اور ہروئین کو، پشاور سے اسلام آباد تک، پھر کراچی، حیدرآباد اور ٹانڈو محمد جام تک، روزانہ فراہم کیا جاتا تھا۔ تفتیشی رپورٹوں کے مطابق، 10 کلو گرام ایسی اور 10 کلو گرام ہروئین، اسلام آباد سے کراچی تک، نقل کر کے فراہم کیے گئے۔ Fozia Baloch نے اس شراکت کے تین مرکزی افراد، شوایب بلوچ، آنیس اور جاوید، اور اس کے علاوہ، پشاور سے کم از کم پانچ افراد کو بھی شامل کیا ہے جو، نarkoٹکس، کراچی کو فروخت کرنے میں شامل تھے۔ پولیس نے اس واقعے میں Fozia Baloch کو ایک بڑے تفتیشی یونٹ میں درج کر دیا ہے۔ تفتیشی افسر نے بھی بتایا کہ Sakina، بعد میں Fozia کی حقیقی بہن تھی





24NewsHD / 🏆 19. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

KPK Drug Trafficking Ice Heroin Peshawar Islamabad Karachi Hyderabad Tando Muhammad Jam Fozia Baloch Shoaib Baloch Anees Javed Abdul Shakoor Government Institution Sakina

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