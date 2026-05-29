Karan Johar's Unfollow Spree Sparks Speculation in Bollywood

Filmmaker Karan Johar's sudden unfollowing of several major film industry figures on Instagram led to widespread speculation across Bollywood and social media. Fans and observers noted that Johar appeared to remove figures such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, and several members of his professional and personal network from his following list.

Filmmaker Karan Johar triggered widespread speculation across Bollywood and social media after abruptly unfollow ing several major film industry figures on Instagram , including some of his closest collaborators and long-time friends.

The sudden change on the filmmaker’s account led fans to believe there may have been a fallout within Bollywood’s inner circle, as Johar appeared to remove figures such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, and several members of his professional and personal network from his following list. The move quickly went viral, with social media users dissecting the unexpected ‘unfollow spree’ and speculating about possible tensions within the industry.

Johar, known for his strong ties across Bollywood and his role as a central figure in the film fraternity, typically maintains close public associations with many of the personalities affected. Responding directly to the online chatter, Karan Johar took to Instagram Stories to clarify that the move was not related to any personal or professional dispute.

Despite his clarification, fans had already noticed that Johar—who has over 17 million followers—had reduced his ‘following’ list to just a small number of accounts, sparking further curiosity. Observers noted that the filmmaker appeared to be following only a handful of accounts after the change, including business and industry-linked profiles such as Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta, businessman Adar Poonawalla, and actress Priyanka Chopra.

Notably absent from the list were several prominent Bollywood personalities frequently associated with Johar, including long-time collaborators and actors who have starred in multiple Dharma Productions projects such as Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, as well as celebrity figures like Malaika Arora and Ananya Panday. Fans quickly pointed out that the filmmaker was no longer following any major Bollywood stars, intensifying online debate before his clarification.

Karan Johar has long been regarded as one of Bollywood’s most influential insiders, known for nurturing talent and hosting celebrity conversations on his popular talk show Koffee with Karan. His close associations with several leading actors have often been part of his public identity. The sudden digital ‘clean-up,’ therefore, was interpreted by many online users as a potential shift in relationships—until Johar confirmed it was simply an attempt to reduce social media usage.

The episode comes shortly after Johar’s 52nd birthday celebrations, which saw attendance from several prominent industry names, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Manish Malhotra, and Kiara Advani, highlighting his continued strong presence within Bollywood’s social and professional circles. While the online speculation has since eased following his clarification, the incident once again underscored how quickly social media activity can fuel narratives in the entertainment industry





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Karan Johar Instagram Unfollow Unfollow Spree Digital Detox Bollywood's Inner Circle Close Public Associations Close Associations Influential Insiders Celebrity Conversations Koffee With Karan Social Media Usage Entertainment Industry Social Media Activity Narratives Unfollow Unfollow Spree Digital Detox Bollywood's Inner Circle Close Public Associations Close Associations Influential Insiders Celebrity Conversations Koffee With Karan Social Media Usage Entertainment Industry Social Media Activity Narratives

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