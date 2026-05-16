Lebanon and Israel Extend Ceasefire Amid Israeli Strikes

Lebanon and Israel have agreed to extend their ceasefire by 45 days and also set a date for expanded talks on political settlement, even as Israeli troops carried out new strikes that were not part of the truce. Envoys from the two countries met in Washington for two days and expressed a need to provide 'critical breathing room' for Lebanese citizens towards a stable outcome, while Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized the importance of stability despite Hezbollah's reckless adventures serving foreign interests.

Lebanon and Israel agreed to extend a ceasefire and hold expanded talks on a political settlement , even as Israel carried out new strikes that it insisted were not subject to the truce .

Envoys from Israel and Lebanon's government met for two days in Washington and planned to extend the ceasefire, which was set to expire on Sunday, for 45 more days. The cessation of hostilities was extended to provide 'critical breathing room' for Lebanese citizens towards a stable outcome. Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam raised concerns about Hezbollah's reckless adventures serving foreign interests and emphasized the need for stability.

The United States and Lebanon agreed to hold negotiations aimed at reaching a permanent political agreement on June 2-3, and the Pentagon was scheduled to bring together delegations from the respective countries' militaries on May 29. The State Department stated that it would hold the talks to find a lasting ceasefire and lasting stability





24NewsHD / 🏆 19. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Middle East Lebanon Israel Ceasefire Truce Political Settlement Expanded Talks Diplomacy Negotiations Cessation Of Hostilities Agreement Hold Talks Military Delegations Lebanese Delegation Statement State Department Spokesman Tommy Pigott State Department Spokesman Tommy Pigott Statem

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lebanon, Israel to hold new talks in US as ceasefire nears endLebanon and Israel are to hold new peace talks in Washington starting Thursday, as their latest ceasefire -- considered to still be in place despite hundreds of deaths in Israeli strikes -- nears its end.

Read more »

Israel Intensifies Strikes on Lebanon, Killing 22, Including 8 ChildrenLebanon's health ministry reported that 22 people, including eight children, were killed on Wednesday as Israel intensified strikes on the country. Israeli airstrikes hit around 40 locations in Lebanon's south and east, and several deadly raids occurred in south Lebanon. The fresh raids came on the eve of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in Washington, brokered by the United States. Hezbollah remains strongly opposed to the move.

Read more »

Israeli nationalists' violent Jerusalem Day march sparks outrageAnnual march by Israeli nationalists in Jerusalem's Old City, celebrating annexation of east Jerusalem, descends into violence, targeting Palestinians with racist chants and assaults.

Read more »

Hezbollah says targeted troops in north Israel with droneHezbollah on Thursday said it targeted Israeli troops in northern Israel with a drone, as Lebanon and Israel were holding a new round of direct talks in Washington. In a statement, the group said it 'targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army soldiers at the Rosh HaNikra site' near the border with Lebanon with a drone.

Read more »

Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces in West BankThe Palestinian Authority said Friday that a 15-year-old was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, while the Israeli army said he had been

Read more »

Trump says Iran ceasefire backed by US as ‘Favour to Pakistan’Abb Takk News

Read more »