LESCO ke officials ke khilaf karwai, Rs80,000 ke aitraaz par high-level inquiry_order

Federal Power Minister Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari ne LESCO ke officials ke khilaf karwai ki hameeshgi ki hai, jis ke baad Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif ne allegations lahore ke ایک gaon mein transformer ke repairing ke liye Rs80,000 liye jaane ke baad saamne kiye. LESCO Board ne bhi high-level inquiry ki guarantee di aur strict action ka waada kiya.

Jenab Federal Power Minister Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari ne kaha hai ke LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) ke officials ke khilaf karwai ki gayi hai, jis ke baad Rs80,000 transformer ke repairing ke liye liye jaane ke aitraaz saamne aaye yeh baat 24NewsHD TV ke mutabiq hai.

Yeh masla Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif ne social media par ishaare ke baad saamne aaya, jinhone yeh ilzaam lagaya ke bijli ke masley ko hal karne ke liye paise liye gaye. Meray ghar ke nawis ke gaon mein transformer kal jala. LESCO ke ek purane mehrban CEO ko phone karke kisi ko phone karne aur mehrbani farmane ke liye kaha gaya. Employees ne transformer repair kar diya aur 80,000 rupees liye aur repair kar diya.

Gaon walon ne chanda jama karke LESCO ke employees ko ada kar diya. Kisi ne receipt nahi di. Is fitna ke jawab mein Leghari ne kaha ke unhone Khawaja Asif ka is mamle ko public ki talqee ke liye pesh karne par shukriya ada ki, is khushamadeed ko sarkar ki masa'oolgi ke tareekhi hisse ke taur par banaya. Hum nyaay aur apni masa'oolgi ke liye mabood hain.

Sawal humari Cabinet aur sarkar ke andar se bhi hain aur hum apni beakhtiari ko behtar banane ke liye jawab dete hain. Inke bayan ke baad LESCO Board ne allegations par high-level inquiry karny ki guarantee di aur kaha ke agar koi official ya utility ke management ke koi member corruption ya misconduct mein mubtila ho to strict action liya jayega.

Yeh case Pakistan ke bijli distribution companies ke masa'oolgi aur service standards par baar baar debate ko tazaa karne ka sabab bana hai, jis ke baad authorities ne allegations par puri tarah investigate karne ka waada kiya. LESCO Board ke bayan mein kaha gaya ke unhone union minister ke post par turant notice liya hai aur maslahat ke baad ke baad federal minister ke kanoon ke bavajood paise ki maangzeeni ko sarmaya dar inefficiencies ke kesherit numa misaal ke taur par dekha gaya.

Board ne kaha ke ek comprehensive inquiry ki jayegi aur LESCO ke CEO sahit tamam officials jo is mamle se mutalliq hon, questioning ke liye mashwarah kia jayega. Iske ilawa agar utility ke management ya kisi staff member ko gunahgar qarar diya jaye to strict disciplinary action liya jayega. Yeh allegation ke transformer ki repairing ke baad paise liye gaye bhidant hamari ummat ke bharosay ko kam karte hain, Board ne kaha





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LESCO Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari Khawaja Muhammad Asif ٹرانسفارمر رپیر کرپشن Pasandeijani حکومتی ا Accountabiliy Bijli

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