Lahore High Court Orders Show-Cause Notice for Police Officer's Contempt of Court Proceedings

The Lahore High Court has ordered issuance of a show-cause notice to District Police Officer Sheikhupura for his failure to appear before the court despite an order in a case related to the recovery of an alleged abductee. The court has sought an explanation from the DPO for contempt of court proceedings.

The Lahore High Court has ordered issuance of a show-cause notice to District Police Officer Sheikhupura for his failure to appear before the court despite an order in a case related to the recovery of an alleged abductee , reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

The court has sought an explanation from Sheikhupura DPO Bilal Zafar Sheikh for contempt of court proceedings. Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhry on Friday issued a written order on the petition of plaintiff Saba Sagheer. The court remarked that the DPO Sheikhupura was clearly instructed to appear in court with the alleged abductee at the previous hearing, however, he did not appear despite the court order, nor was any reasonable reason given for his non-appearance.

The court ruled in its order that the DPO’s conduct falls under the category of blatant violation of court orders, therefore, a show cause notice should be issued to him and an explanation should be sought as to why contempt of court proceedings should not be taken against him. According to the written order, the court has further directed that the DPO Sheikhupura Bilal Zafar Sheikh should appear in court in person with the alleged abductee at the next hearing.

The court also expressed strong displeasure over the behavior of the police officer, while further hearing of the case has been adjourned till May 18, 2026. It should be noted that this application was filed by plaintiff Saba Sagheer, in which the High Court has been approached for the recovery of the alleged abductee





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Lahore High Court Show-Cause Notice Contempt Of Court Proceedings District Police Officer Sheikhupura DPO Bilal Zafar Sheikh Alleged Abductee Court Order Non-Appearance Blatant Violation Of Court Orders Contempt Of Court Proceedings Show Cause Notice Explanation Further Hearing Adjudged Till May 18 2026

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