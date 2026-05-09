Launch of Institute of Pakistan Medical Device Industry: Bridging Healthcare and Industrial Sectors

The inauguration event, held in Islamabad, brought together leading industrialists, academicians, policymakers, and representatives of regulatory and public health institutions. The discussions focused on the importance of strengthening collaboration between academia and industry, fostering research and innovation, and developing locally manufactured diagnostic technologies and medical devices to address public health challenges.

Participants drew attention to Pakistan's growing burden of infectious diseases during the inauguration of the Institute of Pakistan Medical Device Industry, the country's first national platform dedicated to the medical device sector .

The institute aims to serve as a central platform for advancing Pakistan's capabilities in medical technology, diagnostics, and healthcare innovation, while addressing challenges such as limited resources, inconsistent industrial support mechanisms, and the absence of growth-oriented policies. The event emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration between academia and industry, fostering research and innovation, and developing locally manufactured diagnostic technologies and medical devices to address public health challenges, particularly in underserved communities





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Institution Of Pakistan Medical Device Industr Medical Device Sector Healthcare Education And Training Collaboration Between Academia And Industry Research And Innovation In Medical Technology Public Health Initiatives

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