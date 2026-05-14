Medical Negligence at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology: Surgical Scissors Left Inside Patient's Body

A 21-year-old patient underwent open-heart surgery at the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) and was later found to have surgical scissors left inside his body. The medical superintendent confirmed that the initial surgery was performed by Dr Zaigham Abbas and his medical team. The case was investigated, and it was found that staff nurses failed to properly count surgical instruments, leading to the negligence.

A serious case of medical negligence has emerged at the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC), where surgical scissors were left inside the body of a 21-year-old patient during open-heart surgery .

The patient, identified as Talqeen, underwent another operation three weeks later to remove the scissors from his body. Speaking to the media, the medical superintendent of the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Dr Nadeem, confirmed that the initial open-heart surgery had been performed by Dr Zaigham Abbas and his medical team. The MS of FIC said the matter came to the hospital administration’s attention after the patient developed complications, prompting an inquiry into the incident.

According to Dr Nadeem, the investigation found that staff nurses failed to properly count surgical instruments after the operation, leading to the serious lapse. MS Dr Nadeem confirmed that both staff nurses involved in the case had been sent to the secretary’s disposal following the inquiry. He said Dr Zaigham Abbas was issued a warning and also indicated that any future negligence could result in action under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act





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Faisalabad Institute Of Cardiology Medical Negligence Surgical Scissors Open-Heart Surgery Patient Complications Staff Nurses Dr Zaigham Abbas Punjab Employees Efficiency Discipline And Accountability Act

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