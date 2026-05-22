Meteorological Department Issues Severe Heatwave Alert for Sindh

The heatwave alert issued by the Meteorological Department has put several districts of Sindh Island at risk of extreme heat conditions, with temperatures forecasted to climb as high as 50°C in some areas. Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Umerkot, and Mirpurkhas are also expected to experience hot and humid weather over the next few days. Citizens and farmers have been advised to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and crops from the adverse effects of the heatwave.

22 May 26, 14:04:43 PKTKARACHI (Dunya News) - The Meteorological Department has issued a severe heatwave alert for Sindh, warning that several parts of the province may experience extreme temperatures between May 25 and May 31 due to a high-pressure system developing in the upper atmosphere.

Officials said temperatures across most districts are expected to remain 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal during the period, with mercury in some areas potentially rising up to 50°C. According to the forecast, cities including Sukkur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Larkana, and Dadu may experience extreme heat ranging from 47°C to 50°C. Other districts such as Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Ghotki, and Naushahro Feroze are also likely to face severe heat conditions.

In Hyderabad, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, and Mirpurkhas, temperatures are expected to remain between 44°C and 47°C. Officials further warned that Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, and Sanghar could also see temperatures climbing up to 47°C. In Karachi, hot and humid conditions are expected over the next three days, with maximum temperatures likely to reach 36°C today and ranging between 35°C and 37°C over the weekend. Authorities have advised citizens, particularly children, women, the elderly, and patients, to take precautionary measures during the heatwave.

Farmers have also been urged to take special care of crops and livestock amid the extreme weather conditions





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Weather Heatwave Alert In Sindh High-Pressure System Extreme Temperatures Precautionary Measures Crops And Livestock

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