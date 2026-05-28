Meta Announces Global Rollout of New Paid Subscription Plans for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp

Meta has introduced new paid subscription plans for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, offering users access to exclusive features across its major social media and messaging platforms. The new plans include Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus, and WhatsApp Plus, priced at $3.99 per month. These new Plus subscriptions will exist alongside Meta Verified and will not replace it. Users will receive several exclusive tools focused on Stories, profiles, and audience control. WhatsApp Plus brings new messaging features, including custom ringtones and new app themes.

Meta has announced the global rollout of new paid subscription plans for Facebook , Instagram and WhatsApp, offering users access to exclusive features across its major social media and messaging platforms.

The company also said additional subscription plans for Meta AI users, creators and businesses will be introduced soon. Meta has launched Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus and WhatsApp Plus as part of its expanding paid services strategy. Facebook Plus and Instagram Plus are priced at $3.99 per month. The new Plus subscriptions will exist alongside Meta Verified and will not replace it.

Facebook Plus and Instagram Plus subscribers will receive several exclusive tools focused on Stories, profiles and audience control. Users will get advanced Story insights, including rewatch counts. They will also be able to create unlimited audience lists beyond the existing Close Friends option. Subscribers will be able to extend Stories beyond the standard 24-hour limit.

They will also have the option to preview Stories before posting and search through Story viewer lists. Another key feature will allow users to publish posts directly to their profile without showing them in followers’ feeds. Meta is also adding more personalization options for Facebook Plus and Instagram Plus users. These include Super Heart animated reactions for Stories, custom app icons and custom fonts for profile bios.

WhatsApp Plus brings new messaging features, including custom ringtones and new app themes. Users will also get support for more pinned chats, additional sticker packs and enhanced list customization options. The rollout is part of a broader push into paid features across its platforms. The company also revealed that new plans aimed at Meta AI users, creators and businesses are coming soon





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Meta Paid Subscription Plans Facebook Instagram Whatsapp Exclusive Features Meta Verified Facebook Plus Instagram Plus Whatsapp Plus Advanced Story Insights Unlimited Audience Lists Extended Stories Preview Stories Directly To Profile Personalization Options Custom App Icons Custom Fonts Custom Ringtones New App Themes More Pinned Chats Additional Sticker Packs Enhanced List Customization Options

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