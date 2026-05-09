Mexican Authorities Announce Early End to Academic Year for FIFA World Cup Preparations

The decision to end the school year early has sparked controversy, with parents, educators, and policy experts expressing concerns about the impact on children's learning and the additional childcare costs during an extended summer break. Business groups also criticized the plan, warning of disruptions to family routines and potential effects on workforce productivity.

However, the announcement quickly triggered controversy. Mexican authorities have announced that the academic year will end more than a month early as the country prepares to host matches of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, a decision that has sparked widespread criticism from parents, educators, and policy experts.

Education Secretary Mario Delgado said the school year would conclude on June 5, approximately 40 days earlier than scheduled, citing both extreme weather conditions and logistical preparations for the global football tournament. President Claudia Sheinbaum clarified that the proposal was not yet final, and officials in the western state of Jalisco governed by opposition authorities announced they would not implement the early closure.

Schools there will remain open until June 30 as originally scheduled, except for brief suspensions during World Cup matches hosted in Guadalajara to accommodate logistical arrangements





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Mexican Authorities Education Secretary Mario Delgado President Claudia Sheinbaum Jalisco State Opposition Authorities Early Closure Of Schools Extreme Weather Conditions Logistical Preparations Impact On Children's Learning Additional Childcare Costs Disruptions To Family Routines Potential Effects On Workforce Productivity

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