Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, the Chief Minister of Balochistan, has announced that the government's education reforms are producing tangible results as more than 717,000 children have been enrolled in public schools across the province over the past two years. The reforms have led to a five percent reduction in dropout rates and an 11 percent increase in student retention, reflecting growing public confidence in government policies. Additionally, 3,778 previously non-functional schools have been restored, enabling thousands of children, especially in remote areas, to rejoin the education system.

خبرخبر بلوچستان چیئرمین میر سر فاراز بگٹی نے اعلان کیا کہ حکومت کی تعلیم کے نئے اقدامات ملموس نتائج دے رہے ہیں اور گذشتے دو سالوں میں صوبے میں 717،000 بچے سرکاری اسکولوں میں شامل ہوئے ہیں، 24نیوزڈے ویڈیو چینل کے مطابق۔ چیئرمین کی پوسٹ ایکس پلائٹ فارم پر سہ ماہی کو جاری کی گئی، جس میں انہوں نے کہا کہ نئے اقدامات نے ڈپٹوکٹ روٹس کو پانچ فیصد کمی اور طالب علم کی رہائی میں 11 فیصد اضافہ دیا، یہ ظاہر کرتا ہے کہ عوام حکومت کے پالیسیوں میں اعتماد رکھتے ہیں۔ چیئرمین بگٹی نے 3،778 پہلے غیرفعال اسکولوں کی بحالی پر زور دیا جو کہ ہزاروں بچوں کو تعلیم سے واپسی سے بچانے میں مدد کر رہا ہے، خاص طور پر دور افتائی والے علاقوں میں۔ چیئرمین بگٹی نے تعلیم کی کیفیتی کو بلوچستان کے تباہ کاری کا خاتمہ کرنے، اس کی نسل کی مستقبل کو محفوظ بنانے اور مسلسل ترقی کے لیے اہمیت دی۔ انہوں نے کہا کہ حکومت اسٹیلڈنگ کی عدم موجودگی، کرپشن یا غیرفعالی کے خلاف نہیں چلتا، تعلیم کے شعبے میں معیار کو بہتر بنانے کے لیے ایک نگرانی نظام کو اجاگر کیا گیا ہے۔ چیئرمین بگٹی نے مزید نئے اقدامات اور بلوچستان کے لیے ایک معیاری تعلیم کے نظام کو تشکیل دینے کی اپنی یقین دہانی کروائی ہے تاکہ بلوچستان کے نوجوان اس کے ذریعے قومی ترقی میں اپنا اہم کردار ادا کر سکیں.

خبرخبر بلوچستان چیئرمین میر سر فاراز بگٹی نے اعلان کیا کہ حکومت کی تعلیم کے نئے اقدامات ملموس نتائج دے رہے ہیں اور گذشتے دو سالوں میں صوبے میں 717،000 بچے سرکاری اسکولوں میں شامل ہوئے ہیں، 24نیوزڈے ویڈیو چینل کے مطابق۔ چیئرمین کی پوسٹ ایکس پلائٹ فارم پر سہ ماہی کو جاری کی گئی، جس میں انہوں نے کہا کہ نئے اقدامات نے ڈپٹوکٹ روٹس کو پانچ فیصد کمی اور طالب علم کی رہائی میں 11 فیصد اضافہ دیا، یہ ظاہر کرتا ہے کہ عوام حکومت کے پالیسیوں میں اعتماد رکھتے ہیں۔ چیئرمین بگٹی نے 3،778 پہلے غیرفعال اسکولوں کی بحالی پر زور دیا جو کہ ہزاروں بچوں کو تعلیم سے واپسی سے بچانے میں مدد کر رہا ہے، خاص طور پر دور افتائی والے علاقوں میں۔ چیئرمین بگٹی نے تعلیم کی کیفیتی کو بلوچستان کے تباہ کاری کا خاتمہ کرنے، اس کی نسل کی مستقبل کو محفوظ بنانے اور مسلسل ترقی کے لیے اہمیت دی۔ انہوں نے کہا کہ حکومت اسٹیلڈنگ کی عدم موجودگی، کرپشن یا غیرفعالی کے خلاف نہیں چلتا، تعلیم کے شعبے میں معیار کو بہتر بنانے کے لیے ایک نگرانی نظام کو اجاگر کیا گیا ہے۔ چیئرمین بگٹی نے مزید نئے اقدامات اور بلوچستان کے لیے ایک معیاری تعلیم کے نظام کو تشکیل دینے کی اپنی یقین دہانی کروائی ہے تاکہ بلوچستان کے نوجوان اس کے ذریعے قومی ترقی میں اپنا اہم کردار ادا کر سکیں





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Education Reforms Tangible Results Dropout Rates Student Retention Restored Schools Remote Areas Quality Education Backwardness Youth Sustainable Development Teacher Attendance School Functionality Improvement In Educational Standards Monitoring System Further Reforms Modern Education System Contemporary Needs Meaningful Role National Progress

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