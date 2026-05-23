Moroccan King Pardons Senegalese Football Supporters Sentenced for AFCON Riot

Morocco's King Mohammed VI has pardoned the Senegalese football supporters imprisoned for storming the pitch during the 2025 AFCON final in Rabat on humanitarian grounds, the royal court statement said on Saturday. It was an act of fraternity in view of the age-old ties between the two countries which will coincide with the advent of Eid al-Adha.

Morocco 's King Mohammed VI has pardoned the Senegal ese football supporters who were sentenced to prison terms for storming the pitch during the 2025 AFCON final in Rabat on the grounds of humanitarian reasons.

The 18 sentenced supporters and another 15 supporters who were held and received sentences ranging from six months to a year are expected to be released late Saturday, according to lawyer Patrick Kabou. The charges against the Senegalese supporters were mainly based on footage from cameras at Rabat's Moulay Abdellah Stadium, and on medical certificates for injured law enforcement officers and stewards.

The African Football Confederation (CAF) had decided on March 17 to award the 2025 AFCON to Morocco by administrative ruling, which was appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)





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African Football Confederation African Cup Of Nations Morocco Senegal Football Supporters Riot Court Of Arbitration For Sport King Mohammed VI Eid Al-Adha

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