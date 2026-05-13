Mouni Roy Requests Privacy Amid Rumours of Relationship Trouble

Mouni Roy, a popular Indian actress, model, and entrepreneur, requested privacy and urged media platforms to avoid spreading false narratives in her Instagram stories. The speculation about her relationship with Suraj Nambiar reportedly began after fans noticed changes in their social media activity, including claims that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram. The rumours intensified further after Suraj Nambiar's Instagram account allegedly disappeared from the platform.

Blue passport misuse raises concerns in Senate's interior committee Mouni Roy , a highly celebrated Indian actress, model, and entrepreneur, requested privacy and urged media platforms to avoid spreading false narratives in her Instagram stories.

The speculation about her relationship with Suraj Nambiar reportedly began after fans noticed changes in their social media activity, including claims that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram. The rumours intensified further after Suraj Nambiar's Instagram account allegedly disappeared from the platform. Mouni Roy remained active on social media and shared heartfelt birthday wishes for her close friend Roopali Kadyan





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Mouni Roy Relationship Trouble Blue Passport Senate's Interior Committee Instagram Suraj Nambiar Roopali Kadyan

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