Marka-e-Haq Celebrations in Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz, PM Shehbaz Sharif Praise Armed Forces, Nuclear Power Status, and International Recognition

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have praised the Armed Forces, Pakistan's nuclear power status, and international recognition in the wake of the recent victory in Marka-e-Haq celebrations. They also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Armed Forces and the Field Marshal for safeguarding the country's trust.

Marka-e-Haq: Ceremonies and rallies held across Pakistan Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that victory does not come easily and is made possible by those who remain awake through the night.

She paid tribute to all martyrs and their mothers, stating that the nation remains proud of those who laid down their lives in defence of the country. She has terned the 250 million people of Pakistan as ‘Bunyan-um-Marsoos’. Addressing a ceremony at Wagah Border on the occasion of Marka-e-Haq celebration, she said prayers were for the safety of Pakistan and the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

She added that she prays for the strength to bring honour and recognition to the country. She said the sacrifices of the Armed Forces cannot be expressed in words and paid tribute to the Army, Navy and Air Force. The Punjab chief minister has congratulated the entire nation on a remarkable victory in Marka-e-Haq, saying that those who cast an evil eye towards Pakistan’s red line were brought low.

She has maintained that the enemy was given such a response that it could only watch and despair. The Punjab chief minister has paid tribute to the Field Marshal for safeguarding the trust with distinction, and also praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for raising Pakistan’s profile internationally. The Punjab CM has added that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif has made Pakistan a nuclear power.

CM Maryam has said that Pakistan prevented a wider global conflict, adding that countries which once criticised Pakistan are now acknowledging its role. She stated that under the leadership of PM Shehbaz and the Field Marshal, Pakistan had achieved success on the diplomatic front, expressing hope for continued national progress





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Marka-E-Haq Celebrations Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz PM Shehbaz Sharif Armed Forces Nuclear Power Status International Recognition Victory Sacrifices Field Marshal

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