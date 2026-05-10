Marka-e-Haq: US-Iran conflict response, Iraqi mil spokesman warning, BCB chief's reception

This news report highlights three significant events: the response by Iran to the latest American proposals on the end of the war between the US and Iran, the view expressed by a spokesman for the Iranian military on certain countries in the region and the US military, and the special reception hosted by the Chief Executive of the Board of Control for Cricket in Pakistan for Coach Waqar Adeel Naqvi and cricketers.

"Marka-e-Haq: Ceremonies and rallies held across PakistanIran has sent its response to the latest American proposals concerning an end to the war between the United States and Iran through mediator Pakistan.

According to details that emerged on Sunday, Iranian state media reported that negotiations aimed at ending the conflict in the region would remain the central point at this stage. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismailhad repeatedly stated that Iran's position and reservations regarding the American proposals would be conveyed after the review process and final conclusions had been completed.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Iranian military said in a statement that certain countries in the region should refrain from cooperating with the American military. The spokesman warned that any country taking measures against Iran would face serious consequences, adding that states supporting the United States could encounter difficulties while passing through the Strait of Hormuz. BCB chief hosts special reception for Naqvi, cricketers





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US-Iran War Response Iranian State Media Report Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Iraqi Mil Spokesman Warning BCB Chief's Reception For Naqvi Cricketers

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