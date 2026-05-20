Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Elegant and Cultural Trip Highlights Her Dignified Presence

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's visit to Baku, Azerbaijan, for the World Urban Forum, not only brought attention to Pakistan's diplomatic stance but also showcased her polished and elegant public appearances. Her unique choice of outfits, from traditional shalwar kameez to regal blue and beige gowns embroidered with intricate patterns, added a touch of royalty and grace to her appearances. Additionally, her cultural exchange moments, such as trying her hand at making traditional Azerbaijani flatbread in a clay oven, highlighted her respectful and open-minded nature. Together, these aspects showcase her dignified and confident persona, making her a significant figure in Pakistan's diplomatic landscape.

Private vehicles's entry in Civil Secretariat Lahore bannedCheif Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif made a notable appearance during her official visit to Baku, Azerbaijan , where she represented Pakistan at the World Urban Forum .

Her visit drew attention not only for its diplomatic significance but also for her consistently polished and elegant public appearances throughout the trip. During the visit, she stands out in solid emerald green traditional shalwar kameez. She wore this specific outfit while representing Pakistan on an official state visit to Baku, Azerbaijan, for the World Urban Forum. She paired the vibrant dress with a luxury Hermès Kelly top handle leather bag in a perfectly coordinating green hue.

Earlier in the trip, she appeared in an ivory three-piece ensemble by Parniyaan by Ayesha. The outfit featured delicate embroidery with dark green trailing vines and floral accents in soft pink and purple tones, giving it a graceful and artistic finish. Another standout look included a deep royal blue traditional outfit richly adorned with ivory and multicolored embroidery. She complemented this ensemble with dark navy Manolo Blahnik Hangisi lace heels, adding a touch of high-end elegance to the traditional attire.

She was also seen in a more understated beige-brown outfit featuring leaf-inspired applique work in off white and green tones. In several of her official appearances, she carried a stainless-steel tumbler, reflecting a practical and travel-friendly accessory choice during her engagements abroad. A post shared by Maryamazing (@maryamazing___) Beyond formal events, her visit also highlighted cultural exchange moments. While exploring a local market in Baku, she experienced Azerbaijani street food culture, including traditional flatbread prepared in a clay tandoor.

She actively participated in the process, attempting to place the bread into the oven using traditional tools, an interaction warmly received by locals. In return, she was presented with a traditional Azerbaijani carpet as a gesture of hospitality. Maryam Nawaz carries herself with a calm and graceful presence in every appearance. Her choice of traditional attire, worn with confidence and poise, adds a sense of dignity to her overall personality





24NewsHD / 🏆 19. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Azerbaijan World Urban Forum Trendy Outfits Cultural Exchange Moments

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US-Iran war halted temporarily, says SanaullahSpeaking at a ceremony in Faisalabad on Monday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart has said that Allah granted Pakistan success in Marka-e-Haq.

Read more »

Punjab CM stresses human-centered urban developmentPunjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz highlights human-centered urban development, Punjab projects, and Pakistan–Azerbaijan relations at World Urban Forum.

Read more »

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Highlights Urban Transformation Initiatives, Housing Projects at World Urban Forum Leaders SummitPunjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz delivered a keynote address at the World Urban Forum Leaders Summit in Baku, highlighting Punjab's urban transformation initiatives, housing projects, and people-centered governance model.

Read more »

Maryam Nawaz inaugurates Punjab Pavilion at World Urban Forum in BakuPunjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday inaugurated the Punjab Pavilion at the World Urban Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan, and visited the Urban Expo to

Read more »

PML-N Federal Minister Amir Muqam: 'Vision of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif is evident to all, steering country toward progress' - Pvara Chairman Aurangzeb Discusses Tokenization of Sovereign Bonds in Meeting, New Iran Ambassador Emphasizes Dialogue, Regional StabilityAmir Muqam stated that the vision of PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz Sharif is evident to all and is steering the country toward progress. A joining ceremony was held in Bhimber by PML-N Azad Jammu and Kashmir where former Azad Kashmir President Raja Muhammad Zulqarnain Khan's sons, Raja Babar Ali Zulqarnain and Qaiser Zulqarnain, formally joined PML-N along with thousands of their supporters, friends, and family members. The chief guest welcomed Raja Babar Ali Zulqarnain and his associates into the party.

Read more »

Momina Iqbal faces life threats, appeals to Maryam Nawaz for helpMomina Iqbal demanded that the relevant authorities immediately conduct an impartial investigation and provide protection to her family

Read more »