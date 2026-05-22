News Headlines: Wheat Supply Issue, Gas Supply, Joint Work, Summer Vacations

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi discussed the political and administrative situation of the province, particularly in relation to wheat and gas supply, during a meeting in Islamabad.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi discussed the political and administrative situation of the province with chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House.

Governor informed the PPP chairman about difficulties in wheat supply to the province due to which people were facing hardships. He also briefed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the gas supply issue, which had been resolved after taking all political parties into confidence, leading to reopening of CNG stations across the province. PPP chairman directed Governor to play his role in resolving the wheat supply issue and inform him after progress on the matter.

He also emphasized on joint work for protecting the rights of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Punjab announces summer vacations for colleges from May 22





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Governance Wheat Supply Gas Supply Joint Work Summer Vacations Ferosh Hub Eiffel Hub Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

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