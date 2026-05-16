News Text: The truth behind the viral video of a young boy falling in the storm, and how cats can sense the impending disaster

The internet, a useful source for education and entertainment, is also filled with cyberbullying, inappropriate content, and privacy risks. UNICEF has issued important guidelines and recommendations for parents to protect their children from online dangers and create a safe digital environment. The most crucial step is to have open conversations with children about who they are talking to online and which apps they are using. It is also important to teach children that any image or video shared online is a permanent digital footprint. In addition, clear guidelines and time limits for internet and gadget usage should be established to prevent children's study, play, and sleep time from being affected. It is also recommended to regularly update children's devices with privacy settings and parental controls enabled. Children should be taught not to share their names, addresses, schools, or photos with strangers online. It is also advisable to turn off the webcam when not needed and teach them to identify pop-ups, fake news, and negative content. UNICEF also suggests that parents spend time online with their children, help them find educational content or play games together to monitor their activities. It is important to teach children to use the internet responsibly and to maintain a balance between online activities and offline activities. Parents should also be aware of their children's school's digital policies and local helpline numbers to seek assistance in case of any emergency. The passage also mentions that children learn from their parents, so it is important for parents to use technology responsibly and set a positive example.

طوفانی ہواؤں میں نوجوان کے اڑنے کی وائرل ویڈیو کی حقیقت سامنے آگئی پالتو کتے کیا آنے والی مصیبت کو بھانپ لیتے ہیں؟

حیران کن حقیقت انٹرنیٹ جہاں تعلیم اور تفریح کا مفید ذریعہ ہے، وہیں یہ سائبر بُلنگ، نامناسب مواد اور پرائیویسی جیسے خطرات سے بھی بھرا ہوا ہے، جس کے لیے والدین کو متحرک کردار ادا کرنا ہو گا۔ اقوام متحدہ کے ذیلی ادارے یونیسیف نے ڈیجیٹل دور میں بچوں کو آن لائن دنیا کے خطرات سے بچانے اور ایک محفوظ ماحول فراہم کرنے کے لیے والدین کے لیے اہم مشورے اور گائیڈ لائنز جاری کی ہیں۔ یونیسیف کے مطابق بچوں کو آن لائن خطرات سے محفوظ رکھنے کے لیے سب سے اہم قدم ان کے ساتھ کھلی گفتگو ہے۔ والدین کو معلوم ہونا چاہیے کہ ان کے بچے آن لائن کس سے بات کرتے ہیں اور کون سی ایپس استعمال کرتے ہیں۔ بچوں کو یہ سمجھانا ضروری ہے کہ انٹرنیٹ پر شیئر کی گئی کوئی بھی تصویر یا ویڈیو ایک مستقل "ڈیجیٹل نشان" چھوڑ دیتی ہے۔ اس کے علاوہ گھر میں گیجٹس اور انٹرنیٹ کے استعمال کے واضح اصول اور اوقات مقرر ہونے چاہئیں تاکہ بچوں کی پڑھائی، کھیل اور سونے کا وقت متاثر نہ ہو۔ ماہرین نے ٹیکنالوجی کے محفوظ استعمال پر زور دیتے ہوئے کہا ہے کہ بچوں کے زیرِ استعمال فونز، ٹیبلٹس یا کمپیوٹرز کو باقاعدگی سے اپ ڈیٹ رکھا جائے اور ان میں پرائیویسی سیٹنگز اور پیرنٹل کنٹرولز کو فعال کیا جائے۔ بچوں کو یہ سکھایا جائے کہ وہ اپنا نام، پتہ، اسکول یا تصاویر کسی اجنبی سے شیئر نہ کریں۔ ساتھ ہی، ضرورت نہ ہونے پر ویب کیم کو بند یا ڈھانپ کر رکھا جائے۔ رپورٹ میں تجویز دی گئی ہے کہ والدین بچوں کے ساتھ خود آن لائن وقت گزاریں، ان کے ساتھ مل کر تعلیمی مواد تلاش کریں یا کھیل کھیلیں تاکہ ان کی سرگرمیوں پر نظر رکھی جا سکے۔ بچوں میں اشتہارات، جعلی خبروں اور منفی پیغامات کو پہچاننے کا شعور بیدار کیا جائے اور ان کی عمر کے مطابق مناسب ایپس کا انتخاب کیا جائے۔ یونیسیف نے واضح کیا کہ بچے ہمیشہ بڑوں کو دیکھ کر سیکھتے ہیں، اس لیے والدین کو خود بھی موبائل اور سوشل میڈیا کا متوازن استعمال کر کے ایک مثبت مثال قائم کرنی چاہیے۔ انٹرنیٹ کو بچوں کی تخلیقی صلاحیتوں اور نئی مہارتیں سیکھنے کے لیے استعمال کیا جائے، لیکن اس کے ساتھ جسمانی کھیلوں اور آف لائن سرگرمیوں کا توازن برقرار رکھنا بھی ناگزیر ہے۔ والدین کو اسکولوں کی ڈیجیٹل پالیسیوں اور مقامی ہیلپ لائنز سے بھی باخبر رہنا چاہیے تاکہ کسی بھی ناخوشگوار صورتحال میں فوری مدد حاصل کی جا سکے۔لڑکیاں سمجھتی ہیں محبت لڑکے کو بدل دے گی لیکن ایسا نہیں ہوتا، فرحان سعیدستارہ امتیاز کا اعزاز پانا ناقابل یقین ہے، حدیقہ کیان





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Cyberbullying Inappropriate Content Privacy Risks Open Conversations Regular Updates Privacy Settings Parental Controls Digital Policies Local Helpline Numbers Responsible Technology Use Positive Example

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