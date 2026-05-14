New peace negotiations between Lebanon and Israel starting in Washington

The negotiations aim to break decisively from the failed approach of the past two decades, which allowed terrorist groups to entrench and enrich themselves, undermined the authority of the Lebanese state, and endangered Israel's northern border. The goal is to find a permanent ceasefire and end the wider war between Lebanon and Israel.

Lebanon and Israel are to hold new peace talks in Washington starting Thursday, as their latest ceasefire, considered to still be in place despite hundreds of deaths in Israel i strikes, nears its end.

US President Donald Trump announced a three-week ceasefire extension during the last round of talks and voiced optimism for a historic agreement. Despite the summit not happening, Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun stated that a security deal needed to be in place before proceeding, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue strikes against Hezbollah. Israel has killed more than 400 people since the ceasefire went into effect on April 17.

Hezbollah fired into Israel in retaliation for the killing of Iran's supreme leader and Israel has vowed to keep pursuing attacks even though the ceasefire is still in place. Iran has demanded a lasting ceasefire in Lebanon before any agreement to end the wider war. Iran has also frustrated Trump by rejecting his appeals for an accord on his terms. More than 2,800 people have died since Israel launched the strikes.

The US mediators for the talks are Secretary of State Marco Rubio, American Ambassador Michael Huckabee, US ambassador in Lebanon Michel Issa, and close aide to Rubio Mike Needham. Still, Israel's ambassador in Washington, Yechiel Leiter, a close Netanyahu ally, and US ambassador to Israel David Friedman will also participate. Lebanon is represented by Simon Karam, the special envoy, Lebanese president's envoy to Washington, and ambassador in Washington.

The talks aim to break decisively from the failed approach of the past two decades, which allowed terrorist groups to entrench and enrich themselves, undermined the authority of the Lebanese state, and endangered Israel's northern border. The two-day meeting will be hosted by the State Department at the White House on Thursday and Friday





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Lebanon Israel Peace Talks Third Ceasefire Hundreds Of Deaths Hezbollah Iran Aoun Netanyahu Trump Ceasefire Extension White House Middle East Peace Agreement Israeli Strikes Security Deal Lebanon's Sovereignty Hezbollah's Disarmament Peacebuilding State Department White House

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