An explosion at a dry dock in New York City's Staten Island killed one person and injured 36 others on Friday, while firefighters were responding to a fire and efforts to rescue two people who were trapped. Two critically injured firefighters, one in serious condition, were transported to the hospital. Officials are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.

⁠انہوں نے روز کے دوران نیویورکی شہر میں به‌طور غیرمعمولی شعلے کے باعث انجمائیں کی، اور انھیں上涨 والے چوکی سے نکلنے میں بھی مدد کرنے کی تلاش میں تھے۔ انھیں نکالنے کے لیے 2 افراد کی چوکی میں قید تھی۔ جب اس دوران Bomba گرنے کا واقعہ پیش آیا، تو ٹھاک رہے ہیں۔ ایک شخص کو موت ہوئی اور 36 افراد کو زخمی ہوئے۔ شعلے کے حوالے سے 2 ٹیلز افسران کی حالت تشویشناک ہے اور انھیں چیک کیا جا رہا ہے۔ ''یہ ایک پیچیدہ، پائیدار وبرابط تصویر مشکل برائے وقت کی چوکی کے لیے اضافی حساسیت،’’ نیویارکی معززین نے بتایا، اور میئر کا کہنا تھا کہ First Responders Always، جیسے جیسے جگہ پر پہنچتے،؛ دوسروں کو سلامتی سے باہر چلا گئے ''۔ چارک کارروائی کے آغاز پر تمام شعلے خاموش ہونے کا انتظار کر رہا ہے اوروں اور قدرتی کام کے بعد۔ شعلے کے بارے میں utenteist financiarک شروع ہوتا ہے جب جب تک کہ شعلے ختم نہ ہو جاتا ہے ج پھر کے کام شروع کیا جائے گا Richmond Terrace قطب، اسٹٹن سنٹرل دکن کا۔ New York's Staten Island دریں اوڑھاڑے Manhattan سے ہے。.

⁠انہوں نے روز کے دوران نیویورکی شہر میں به‌طور غیرمعمولی شعلے کے باعث انجمائیں کی، اور انھیں上涨 والے چوکی سے نکلنے میں بھی مدد کرنے کی تلاش میں تھے۔ انھیں نکالنے کے لیے 2 افراد کی چوکی میں قید تھی۔ جب اس دوران Bomba گرنے کا واقعہ پیش آیا، تو ٹھاک رہے ہیں۔ ایک شخص کو موت ہوئی اور 36 افراد کو زخمی ہوئے۔ شعلے کے حوالے سے 2 ٹیلز افسران کی حالت تشویشناک ہے اور انھیں چیک کیا جا رہا ہے۔ ''یہ ایک پیچیدہ، پائیدار وبرابط تصویر مشکل برائے وقت کی چوکی کے لیے اضافی حساسیت،’’ نیویارکی معززین نے بتایا، اور میئر کا کہنا تھا کہ First Responders Always، جیسے جیسے جگہ پر پہنچتے،؛ دوسروں کو سلامتی سے باہر چلا گئے ''۔ چارک کارروائی کے آغاز پر تمام شعلے خاموش ہونے کا انتظار کر رہا ہے اوروں اور قدرتی کام کے بعد۔ شعلے کے بارے میں utenteist financiarک شروع ہوتا ہے جب جب تک کہ شعلے ختم نہ ہو جاتا ہے ج پھر کے کام شروع کیا جائے گا Richmond Terrace قطب، اسٹٹن سنٹرل دکن کا۔ New York's Staten Island دریں اوڑھاڑے Manhattan سے ہے。





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Explosion Fire Staten Island New York City Critical Injury Firefighters Investigation

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